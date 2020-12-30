  1. quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess what you need most in 2021?

Ayoola Adetayo
Love, money, a better job or a mix of everything?

Describe 2020 with one word

Pandemic
Remote work
Lockdown
Mess of a year

Which period was the best for you in 2020?

January-March
April-June
July-September
October-December

Your relationship status?

Single
Married
Engaged
Others

If you could get a superpower for 2021, which would you choose?

Invisibility
Ability to read minds
Get every single thing you wish for
Ability to fly

How stubborn do you think you are?

25%
50%
75%
100%

And what do people love most about you?

Your honesty
Your trustworthiness
Your creativity
Your friendliness
Your score: Love!
Up till now, you have been able to sort all things out except your love life. And obviously that's one thing you want to get right in 2021. We wish you all the best.
Your score: Money
Love kor, love ni. What's that?! For 2021, we see that you only have your eyes set on the bag. Hopefully you create some time for family and friends in your pursuit of it.
Your score: A better job
Or a new one. You're sha tired of your present job and that is the biggest thing on your mind as we prepare to go into the new year. Who ays you can't get it in the first 10 days?
Your score: Peace of mind
You don't have in mind particularly, you are just hoping to go into the year and have the time of your life - in peace and not in pieces. We respect that.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo
