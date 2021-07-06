RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

Ayoola Adetayo

Do you use to hear word or do you have coconut head?

Select a Patience Ozokwo

1
3
3
4

When last was anyone angry at you?

Can't remember
Today
This week
Last month

How frequently do you eat?

3 times in a day
Less than three times
More than three times
As the spirit leads

Which of your parents do you love most?

Dad
Mum
Love them equally
Prefer to not speak

Select a fruit

Mango
Agbalumo
Apples
Coconut

How old are you?

Less than 18
18-22
23-25
26-28
29-30
Above 30
Your score: Not stubborn at all
You are a very soft-hearted person who does not like wahala at all. Stubbornness and you are like water and kerosene. Y'all don't mix.
Your score: Not so stubborn
You're somewhere in between coconut head and soft-hearted. Not bad, but not entirely so great.
Your score: Very stubborn
Your own is not ordinary stubborness. It's coconut head pro-max. Have you considered a deliverance session at the nearest church? It's like you need it oh.
