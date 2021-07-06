QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?
Do you use to hear word or do you have coconut head?
Recommended articles
When last was anyone angry at you?
Can't remember
Today
This week
Last month
How frequently do you eat?
3 times in a day
Less than three times
More than three times
As the spirit leads
Which of your parents do you love most?
Dad
Mum
Love them equally
Prefer to not speak
How old are you?
Less than 18
18-22
23-25
26-28
29-30
Above 30
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?
QUIZ: Find out what type of self esteem you have
QUIZ: How many of these big words do you know?
Quiz: Answer these questions and we'll guess how much you earn
QUIZ: Let's quickly guess which type of social media user you are
QUIZ: We dare you to outsmart this "Money Heist" trivia
QUIZ: Only real icons can score 100% on this Laycon quiz
Quiz: Can we quickly guess how fashionable you are?
QUIZ: Only real BBN fans can score 100% on this lockdown edition quiz
When last was anyone angry at you?
Can't remember
Today
This week
Last month
How frequently do you eat?
3 times in a day
Less than three times
More than three times
As the spirit leads
Which of your parents do you love most?
Dad
Mum
Love them equally
Prefer to not speak
How old are you?
Less than 18
18-22
23-25
26-28
29-30
Above 30