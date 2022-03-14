RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Show us your sense here.

You have to always use your sense.
How did you feel about your secondary school education?

I hated it
Indifferent
Loved it!

How early do you sleep?

Before midnight
Midnight-ish
Later than 12 midnight

Which lifestyle category do you belong to?

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Neither

What's the height that best describes you?

Tall
Short
Medium height

How would you best describe yourself?

Emotional
Creative
Analytical

Pick a category

Take work home
Work late to finish all tasks
Forget all about work once its 5pm

Select one game

Scrabble
Chess
Monopoly
Your score: It's so low, we'd rather not say.
Sorry to this man/woman.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're 50% Smart
You're kinda smart but maybe you give yourself a little too much credit for how smart you think you are. There's a reason why Dwight Schrute's picture was used here, you know.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 90% Smart
The only reason we are not giving you 100 is because no one is perfect in smartness. But forget, you smart die.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

