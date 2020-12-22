Quiz: Can we guess how prepared you are for Christmas?
Are you ready for 2020 Xmas or should it be postponed for a few days?
1. How many days of christmas are there according to the popular song?
4
6
10
12
2. Who did you spend lockdown with?
Family
Lover
Sex partner
Someone else
3. Which is your fave christmas carol?
"The First Noel"
"O come, all ye faithful"
"Silent Night"
"Once in royal David City"
"Drummer Boy"
"Jingle Bells"
4. Where are you spending your christmas at?
In Lagos
Outside Lagos
Outside Nigeria
Not sure yet
6. What's your relationship status
Single
In a relationship or engaged
Married with kids
Married without kids
In a sexual but not emotional relationship
Just catching cruise
