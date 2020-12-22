  1. quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how prepared you are for Christmas?

Ayoola Adetayo
Are you ready for 2020 Xmas or should it be postponed for a few days?

1. How many days of christmas are there according to the popular song?

4
6
10
12

2. Who did you spend lockdown with?

Family
Lover
Sex partner
Someone else

3. Which is your fave christmas carol?

"The First Noel"
"O come, all ye faithful"
"Silent Night"
"Once in royal David City"
"Drummer Boy"
"Jingle Bells"

4. Where are you spending your christmas at?

In Lagos
Outside Lagos
Outside Nigeria
Not sure yet

5. Choose a holiday activity you love most

Sleep
Visiting friends and family
Knacks
Eating

6. What's your relationship status

Single
In a relationship or engaged
Married with kids
Married without kids
In a sexual but not emotional relationship
Just catching cruise
Your score: So unprepared!
You are so not ready and you're getting apprehensive about December 25th already. You actually wouldn't mind if the ceremony could be postponed for a few days or maybe forever sef. It's OK. Don't beat yourself up about it. We know it's Buhari's fault.
Your score: You're so unbothered.
You couldn't care less if the day comes this moment of if it got pushed back indefinitely. You are treating the day as every other normal day - no frills, no nothing.
Your score: You are very prepared!
Clothes, check! Event you'll participate in? You already know! Where would you be? You already know! Who you're spending it with? Sorted! Cash you will spend? Already in your account! For you, this christmas couldn't come early enough. You are so so ready for it!
Your score: Not totally prepared.
You have few things to sort out for this year's christmas to be properly litty lit. But whatever happens, Christmas still looks set to be good for you. Problem is: you strike us as someone who does 100% or nothing.
