Quiz: Can we guess how much you simp when in love?

Try this quiz here to see if we can guess what your spec is.

Romcoms [The Notebook Movie[
Choose one

Love Don't Cost A Thing
Love And Basketball
The Seatfiller
Think Like A Man

Select something you find most attractive in the opposite sex

Sense of humour
Good manners
Friendliness
Good looks

Pick a movie genre

Romance
Thrillers
War movies
Comedy
Romantic comedy
Horror movies

Select a sitcom

How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Two And A Half Men
Friends
Bob Hearts Abishola

Pick a colour

White
Blue Black
Yellow
Ash

Ban one of them for life

Twitter
Gmail
Youtube
Instagram
Snapchat
Tiktok

Select a mood

1
2
3
4
Your score: 25%
Your score: 75%
Your score: 100%
Your score: 50%
Your score: 0% simping. 100% healthy love
