Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?
Which lifestyle category do you belong to?
Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above
How long do you sleep for?
7 hours
8 hours
Less than 7 hours
More than 8 hours
Depends on time and day
Prefer to not speak
If you could forever restrict rain to just one period of the day, when would it be?
Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night
Midnight
Anytime really
Pick a category
Take work home
Work late to finish all tasks
Forget all about work once its 5pm
Depends on the day and task
Don't know really
Do I really have to answer this?
Which of these swallows do you consider to be trash?
Semo
Fufu
Amala
Wheat
All of the above
None of the above
How was your 2021 Detty December
Absolutely enjoyable
Had just a bit of fun
Boring
Don't ask me rubbish questions please
I prefer to not speak, actually
It was a mix of good and bad
You relish hard work. You actually enjoy it but in a way, we suspect you don't work smart as much. So if nothing changes in this approach, we're sorry, you may not be seeing more than a 50% increase on your 2021 income. Hurts us to say, but it is what it is. It's not that bad anyway, you may be a billionaire who wouldn't mind 500million to be added to what they already have.
