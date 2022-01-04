RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Ayoola Adetayo

Only for those who want their money to grow like grass in 2022.

Nigerians spend more money than they earn
Which lifestyle category do you belong to?

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above

How long do you sleep for?

7 hours
8 hours
Less than 7 hours
More than 8 hours
Depends on time and day
Prefer to not speak

How do you feel about Mondays?

I just hate Mondays.
Just tired.
Excited.
Indifferent.

If you could forever restrict rain to just one period of the day, when would it be?

Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night
Midnight
Anytime really

Pick a category

Take work home
Work late to finish all tasks
Forget all about work once its 5pm
Depends on the day and task
Don't know really
Do I really have to answer this?

Which of these swallows do you consider to be trash?

Semo
Fufu
Amala
Wheat
All of the above
None of the above

How was your 2021 Detty December

Absolutely enjoyable
Had just a bit of fun
Boring
Don't ask me rubbish questions please
I prefer to not speak, actually
It was a mix of good and bad
Your score: 10% growth
Sorry, sir. Sorry ma. It's not looking good from here oh. But for once, we wish hope and pray we are wrong about this because you give off the vibe of someone who deserves so much more than just a marginal increase from your 2021 earnings.
Your score: 50% growth
You relish hard work. You actually enjoy it but in a way, we suspect you don't work smart as much. So if nothing changes in this approach, we're sorry, you may not be seeing more than a 50% increase on your 2021 income. Hurts us to say, but it is what it is. It's not that bad anyway, you may be a billionaire who wouldn't mind 500million to be added to what they already have.
Your score: 100%+ growth
Whatever you made in 2021, just prepare for at least double of that in 2022. Opportunities and gigs are lined up for you in the new year like crazy. And your money? It's looking like it'd become higher than the tower of babel
