Quiz: Can we guess how kind-hearted you are?
How much kindness have you got in your heart?
How friendly would you say you are?
Very friendly
Not sure
Not friendly
Do you consider yourself confrontational?
Yeah!
Hell no!
I'm not sure actually
In a relationship you are more likely to be
Very expressive
Inexpressive
Depends on the length of the relationship
How frequently do you initiate sex with your partner[s]?
Always
Rarely
Never
If you were a citrus fruit, which of these would you be?
Orange
Tangerine
Lemon
You are a
Morning person
Afternoon person
Night owl
Select one
Chicken
Beef
Turkey
The world doesn't less of kind people. It needs a whole lot more of them. Fix up.
There's room for more kindness. There always is room for more. Please make room for it in your heart.
You don't try to hide it or fight it. Kindness just flows from inside out for you. And we totally totally love to see it!
