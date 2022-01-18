RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how kind-hearted you are?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

How much kindness have you got in your heart?

How friendly would you say you are?

Very friendly
Not sure
Not friendly

Do you consider yourself confrontational?

Yeah!
Hell no!
I'm not sure actually

In a relationship you are more likely to be

Very expressive
Inexpressive
Depends on the length of the relationship

How frequently do you initiate sex with your partner[s]?

Always
Rarely
Never

If you were a citrus fruit, which of these would you be?

Orange
Tangerine
Lemon

You are a

Morning person
Afternoon person
Night owl

Select one

Chicken
Beef
Turkey
Your score: You show zero kindness
The world doesn't less of kind people. It needs a whole lot more of them. Fix up.
Your score: You're 50% kind
There's room for more kindness. There always is room for more. Please make room for it in your heart.
Your score: You're 100% kind
You don't try to hide it or fight it. Kindness just flows from inside out for you. And we totally totally love to see it!
