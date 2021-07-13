RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we guess how friendly you are on a scale of 0-100?

How friendly are you, exactly?

Quickly choose a random colour

Pink
Yellow
White
Orange

Choose one place to be

Your office/ Place of business
Church/Mosque
Home
'Outside' as in ['We outside']

Drink something

Water
Wine
Beer
Vodka

Spend a night at one of these Lagos Hotels

Eko Hotels and Suites
Intercontinental Hotel
Radisson Blu
Oriental Hotel

Very random. But quickly choose a sex position

Missionary
Cowgirl
Doggy
Collapsed Doggy

Pick a random number

7
23
69
16
Your score: 0% Friendly
Only your resting bitch face makes even the devil run for the hills. Fadeyi Oloro, please leave this place.
Your score: 50% Friendly
Neither here nor there with your attitude. The friendliness you serve depends on your mood
Your score: 75% Friendly
The only reason why you are here is because there is always room for improvement, not because you are unfriendly. In fact, you can remain like this forever and you'll still be considered friendly and approachable. But why stay at 75% when you can get to 100% , right?
Your score: 100% Friendly
You know sometimes this thing can cause people to think you are coming on to them but it does not bother you. You're just such a warm, friendly person who never shies away from welcoming or embracing new people. Kudos to you!
