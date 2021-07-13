QUIZ: Can we guess how friendly you are on a scale of 0-100?
How friendly are you, exactly?
Quickly choose a random colour
Pink
Yellow
White
Orange
Choose one place to be
Your office/ Place of business
Church/Mosque
Home
'Outside' as in ['We outside']
Drink something
Water
Wine
Beer
Vodka
Spend a night at one of these Lagos Hotels
Eko Hotels and Suites
Intercontinental Hotel
Radisson Blu
Oriental Hotel
Very random. But quickly choose a sex position
Missionary
Cowgirl
Doggy
Collapsed Doggy
Pick a random number
7
23
69
16
Only your resting bitch face makes even the devil run for the hills. Fadeyi Oloro, please leave this place.
Neither here nor there with your attitude. The friendliness you serve depends on your mood
The only reason why you are here is because there is always room for improvement, not because you are unfriendly. In fact, you can remain like this forever and you'll still be considered friendly and approachable. But why stay at 75% when you can get to 100% , right?
You know sometimes this thing can cause people to think you are coming on to them but it does not bother you. You're just such a warm, friendly person who never shies away from welcoming or embracing new people. Kudos to you!
