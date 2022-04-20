QUIZ: Are your friends real? Find out here
If your friend was upset about something, what would you do?
Send them food to cheer them up
Leave them be
Try and make them laugh
Quiz them till they tell you what the problem is [or get angry and tell you to get lost]
How friendly do you think you are?
25%
50%
75%
100%
Which of these popular drinks would you take
Cocacola
Pepsi
Bigi Cola
Eww. None for me
How long is your current relationship?
I'm single abeg
Less than a year
Over a year
I prefer to not speak
Choose a country to travel to
Canada
Australia
United Arab Emirates
United States Of America
Select a Sitcom
F.R.I.E.N.D.S
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
I'll pass.
You actively stay off friendships. Doing life without real friends and people to call your own tribe an be tricky. But judging how difficult it is to find real people, we understand your decision to dey your dey.
