QUIZ: Are your friends real? Find out here

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If your friend was upset about something, what would you do?

Send them food to cheer them up
Leave them be
Try and make them laugh
Quiz them till they tell you what the problem is [or get angry and tell you to get lost]

How friendly do you think you are?

25%
50%
75%
100%

Which of these popular drinks would you take

Cocacola
Pepsi
Bigi Cola
Eww. None for me

How long is your current relationship?

I'm single abeg
Less than a year
Over a year
I prefer to not speak

Choose a country to travel to

Canada
Australia
United Arab Emirates
United States Of America

Select a Sitcom

F.R.I.E.N.D.S
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
I'll pass.
Your score: Not really
You think you do, but it's only good for now. Sorry.
Your score: 100% real
Come rain, come shine, you know they gotchu. What's there to not be excited about?
Your score: You don't even have any friends
You actively stay off friendships. Doing life without real friends and people to call your own tribe an be tricky. But judging how difficult it is to find real people, we understand your decision to dey your dey.
