QUIZ: Are you boring or fun to be with? Find out here

Or maybe you're somewhere in between?

Laughter makes relationships a lot more bearable for people. [Credit: Cellcode]
When was the last time you received a phone call from a family member or close friend?

Less 12 hours ago
Over 12 hours ago
Can't remember, really

How would you say your 2021 is going?

Going according to plan
Not going as planned at all
Na cruise

Totally unrelated but how do you fry plantain?

With salt
Without salt
I don't like plantain

What are your thoughts on Semovita and Wheat?

Both are trash
Both are great
One is trash, one is great

In secondary school, you were a

Boarding student
Day student
A bit of both

How short was your shortest relationship?

Less than 3 months
Took longer than 3 months
Mind your business

Pick a totally random word

Charger
Weather
Floss
Your score: Fun to be with
Everybody loves and admires you! What an amazing human!
Your score: Somewhere in between
You are just there floating in the middle and sometimes not picking a side can be bad for you.
Your score: So so boring
You need to change fast and liven up, abeg.
