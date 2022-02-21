QUIZ: Are you boring or fun to be with? Find out here
Or maybe you're somewhere in between?
When was the last time you received a phone call from a family member or close friend?
Less 12 hours ago
Over 12 hours ago
Can't remember, really
How would you say your 2021 is going?
Going according to plan
Not going as planned at all
Na cruise
Totally unrelated but how do you fry plantain?
With salt
Without salt
I don't like plantain
What are your thoughts on Semovita and Wheat?
Both are trash
Both are great
One is trash, one is great
In secondary school, you were a
Boarding student
Day student
A bit of both
How short was your shortest relationship?
Less than 3 months
Took longer than 3 months
Mind your business
Pick a totally random word
Charger
Weather
Floss
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng