RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Answer these questions and we'll guess how much you earn

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Above ₦1million or below ₦70k?

Money Maker
Money Maker
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

1. When was the last time you spent 100k of your money on anything at once?

Months ago
Years ago
Few weeks ago
Can’t remember

2. How many bank accounts do you have?

1
2
3
More than 3

3. How many of them are empty?

None
1
2
3
Above 3

4. Select your category

9-5
Entrepreneurship
9-5 + Entrepreneurship
9-5 + side gig [not your own business]

5. Select an outfit for monday

1
2
3
4

6. And for Friday?

1
2
3
4

7. Select a Mama G for your present mood

Happy
Shook
Disgusted
Fed up
Your score: Less than 70k
This is your face everytime your friends who earn 250k and above start complaining about their income.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Between 70k and 250k
It's not the best income out there, but you dey manage am. Hold tight. The big bucks are rolling in soon!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Between 251k and 500k
Everyone thinks you have a lot and that you are balling but you are not satisfied. See, ehn, just relax and enjoy your life small. You're not doing bad to be honest.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Above 500k
Tell us, how does it feel to be so rich and live so lavishly?!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Answer these questions and we'll guess how much you earn

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess which type of social media user you are

QUIZ: We dare you to outsmart this "Money Heist" trivia

QUIZ: Only real icons can score 100% on this Laycon quiz

Quiz: Can we quickly guess how fashionable you are?

QUIZ: Only real BBN fans can score 100% on this lockdown edition quiz

QUIZ: Find out what type of relationship you're in

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how nosy you are?

1. When was the last time you spent 100k of your money on anything at once?

Months ago
Years ago
Few weeks ago
Can’t remember

2. How many bank accounts do you have?

1
2
3
More than 3

3. How many of them are empty?

None
1
2
3
Above 3

4. Select your category

9-5
Entrepreneurship
9-5 + Entrepreneurship
9-5 + side gig [not your own business]

5. Select an outfit for monday

1
2
3
4

6. And for Friday?

1
2
3
4

7. Select a Mama G for your present mood

Happy
Shook
Disgusted
Fed up
Your score: Less than 70k
This is your face everytime your friends who earn 250k and above start complaining about their income.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Between 70k and 250k
It's not the best income out there, but you dey manage am. Hold tight. The big bucks are rolling in soon!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Between 251k and 500k
Everyone thinks you have a lot and that you are balling but you are not satisfied. See, ehn, just relax and enjoy your life small. You're not doing bad to be honest.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Above 500k
Tell us, how does it feel to be so rich and live so lavishly?!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet