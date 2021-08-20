RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Answer these questions and we'll guess how broke you are

A wallet full of cash or an empty bank account?

Broke to the last kobo.
Broke to the last kobo.
1. What do you always buy no matter how broke you are?

Junk food
Data
Fashion items
Tech devices

2. Favourite social media channel

Facebook
Whatsapp
Tiktok
Snapchat
Twitter
Instagram

3. When was the last time you spent 10k on a single item/service?

This week
Over a month ago
Last week
Last year
Yesterday
Today

4. Which giveaway have you ever won on social media?

Never won anything.
Less than 5k
Above 5k but less than 10k
Between 10 & 49k
Above 50k but less than 100k
100k and above

5. Identify your category below

9 to 5 job
Entrepreneur
Freelancer
Employer
9 to 5 + side hustle
Unemployed

6. What do you think about sugar mummies/sugar daddies?

Indifferent about it.
I have one at the moment.
Used to have one.
No please. What if they use me for juju?
Totally wrong. A sin in the eyes of the Lord.
I need one in my life right now, walahi.

7. Which of these banks do you have an account with?

GTB
Zenith bank
Diamond Access
Sterling bank
First bank
Others
Your score: 0%
Broke for what? Your money grows like gr... you know what? We won't say it but we both know how quickly your money grows, even when you do laulau spending.
Your score: 22%
You don't have money on you now. But you can't be bothered because once all the your debtors and other expected sums roll in, you'll be balling like crazy.
Your score: 55%
You're mid-broke but fast approaching the red line. You try to comfort yourself that you'll be fine till the next credit alert comes in, but even you don't believe so much in that.
Your score: 77%
The way you're broke now, five credit alerts may not even help. Because not only are you broke, we suspect you owe people money as well. Owu is blowing you like ox fan.
Your score: 100%
You're broke, broke. The type that leaves all your three accounts in minus. You also owe MTN and Airtel credit. You need credit alerts, giveaway, and divine intervention all at once.
