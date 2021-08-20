Quiz: Answer these questions and we'll guess broke you are
A wallet full of cash or an empty bank account?
1. What do you always buy no matter how broke you are?
Junk food
Data
Fashion items
Tech devices
2. Favourite social media channel
Tiktok
Snapchat
3. When was the last time you spent 10k on a single item/service?
This week
Over a month ago
Last week
Last year
Yesterday
Today
4. Which giveaway have you ever won on social media?
Never won anything.
Less than 5k
Above 5k but less than 10k
Between 10 & 49k
Above 50k but less than 100k
100k and above
5. Identify your category below
9 to 5 job
Entrepreneur
Freelancer
Employer
9 to 5 + side hustle
Unemployed
6. What do you think about sugar mummies/sugar daddies?
Indifferent about it.
I have one at the moment.
Used to have one.
No please. What if they use me for juju?
Totally wrong. A sin in the eyes of the Lord.
I need one in my life right now, walahi.
7. Which of these banks do you have an account with?
GTB
Zenith bank
Diamond Access
Sterling bank
First bank
Others
