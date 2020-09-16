  1. quizzes

QUIZ: How stubborn are you?

Ayoola Adetayo
Do you use to hear word or do you have coconut head?

What kind of kid were you?

Well behaved
Mischievous
Shy
Very active

For how long can you argue?

Hours and hours
You let it go after few minutes
You rarely argue.
You never argue

How likely are you to fight conductor for change?

100%. Abeg I don't take rubbish!
75%
50%
25%
0%

How well do you take instructions?

All the time
Sometimes
Never
It depends, actually.

Pick a disgusted face

1
2
3
4

Honestly now: do you care what people think about you?

Never!
Yes o
Err. Maybe sometimes sha.
It depends
Your score: 100% stubborn
You don't have a skull. Na coconut dey there.
Your score: 75% stubborn
You're mad stubborn and don't listen or do anything that you have decided to not do.
Your score: You're midly stubborn
Only when you have to stand your ground do you shut out the words and counsel of others. But most of the time, you are not stubborn.
Your score: Not stubborn at all.
Youo don't have coconut head. At all at all. We're proud of you.
