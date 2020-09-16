QUIZ: How stubborn are you?
Do you use to hear word or do you have coconut head?
What kind of kid were you?
Well behaved
Mischievous
Shy
Very active
For how long can you argue?
Hours and hours
You let it go after few minutes
You rarely argue.
You never argue
How likely are you to fight conductor for change?
100%. Abeg I don't take rubbish!
75%
50%
25%
0%
How well do you take instructions?
All the time
Sometimes
Never
It depends, actually.
Honestly now: do you care what people think about you?
Never!
Yes o
Err. Maybe sometimes sha.
It depends
You don't have a skull. Na coconut dey there.
You're mad stubborn and don't listen or do anything that you have decided to not do.
Only when you have to stand your ground do you shut out the words and counsel of others. But most of the time, you are not stubborn.
Youo don't have coconut head. At all at all. We're proud of you.
