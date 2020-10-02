  1. quizzes

Quiz: How badly do you procrastinate?

Ayoola Adetayo
Don't take this quiz later. Do it now.

Choose your age bracket

Early twenties
Mid twenties
Late twenties
30+ click here

Which student are you when an assignent drops?

The one who finishes way ahead of deadline
The one who finishes on deadline day
The one who copies and pastes other people's work
The one that does not even know about the assignment at all

How often do you ‘quickly check’ social media while working?

Very Often
Often
Sometimes
Rarely
Never

How do you reply when texting?

Immediately
Delay for a bit
Depends on how the person is replying
Depends on how dear the person is

Which one is correct?

Pocrastinate
Procrastinate
Procastinate
Procastinnate

Pick a meal to eat tomorrow

Beans and maize
Bread and beans
Fufu and Egusi soup
Noodles
Ofada rice
Your score: 100% procrastination
With you, the simplest things get postponed and postponed until the very last possible moment. Not good enough. It's time to switch it up!
Your score: 77% procrastination
You're not the worst porocratinator around but e dey your body sef sha. You need to fix up.
Your score: 44% procrastination
You like getting things done ASAP but sometimes the body can be weak when the spirit is willing. No judgement here. We can relate.
Your score: 22% procrastination
You hate procrastinating so much. And even though things get delayed few times in your hands, it's often due to circumstances beyond your control.
Your score: 0% procrastination
You don't procrastinate at all. You do what has to be done, when it should be done, how it should be done.
