Quiz: How badly do you procrastinate?
Don't take this quiz later. Do it now.
Choose your age bracket
Early twenties
Mid twenties
Late twenties
30+ click here
Which student are you when an assignent drops?
The one who finishes way ahead of deadline
The one who finishes on deadline day
The one who copies and pastes other people's work
The one that does not even know about the assignment at all
How often do you ‘quickly check’ social media while working?
Very Often
Often
Sometimes
Rarely
Never
How do you reply when texting?
Immediately
Delay for a bit
Depends on how the person is replying
Depends on how dear the person is
Which one is correct?
Pocrastinate
Procrastinate
Procastinate
Procastinnate
With you, the simplest things get postponed and postponed until the very last possible moment. Not good enough. It's time to switch it up!
You're not the worst porocratinator around but e dey your body sef sha. You need to fix up.
You like getting things done ASAP but sometimes the body can be weak when the spirit is willing. No judgement here. We can relate.
You hate procrastinating so much. And even though things get delayed few times in your hands, it's often due to circumstances beyond your control.
You don't procrastinate at all. You do what has to be done, when it should be done, how it should be done.
