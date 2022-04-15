Easter Quiz: Which of Jesus' disciples are you?
Judas, Peter or Thomas?
Recommended articles
Pick a random day
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Pick a habit you're not proud of
Always late
Judgemental
Procrastinate a lot
Bad with money
None of the above
All of the above
Which of these lies do you tell most?
Saying you’re somewhere when you’re not
Lying about the price of an item you bought
Saying you’re ready when you’re not
Saying you’re on your way when you’re not even ready
Faking an orgasm
I'm not a liar, plix.
Eat any of these insane food combos or get locked up at kirikiri for one day. Whatchu going for?
Eba and beans
Bread and egusi soup
Rice and okra
Eba + stew + boiled egg.
Bread soaked in milo
Take me to jail, abeg!
A bible story you can tell accurately
The good Samaritan
Prodigal son
David and Goliath
Noah's ark
All of the above
None of the above
You can only bring one of them back
Michael Jackson
2Pac
Biggie
Aaliyah
Whitney Houston
Nipsey Hussle
We are not saying you are a betrayer or anything oh, but hey... he who the shoe fits...
Share your score:
You have good intentions, surely, but you also don't like stress. So when things get a little too heated, you sneak off with one or two lies. Can't blame you for watching out for yourself though.
Share your score:
Trust is not really your strongest suit.
Share your score:
You are a stand-up person. Correct and totally loyal through thick and thin.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng