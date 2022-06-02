RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Double Dare: Can you score 10/10 on this "Stranger Things" quiz?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

We challenge you to score a perfect 10 on this Stranger Things quiz

Stranger Things Quiz
Stranger Things Quiz
Recommended articles

1. Whose pink dress did Eleven wear in season one?

Nancy's
Mad Max's
Joyce's
Nancy's Next question
Nancy is Mike's sister.

2. Nancy [Mike's sister] lost a friend in the first season. Her name?

Becky
Bridget
Barb
Barb Next question

3. What happened to Police Chief Hopper's daughter?

She died of Cancer
She went to live in the city with her mum
She got lost in the woods
She died of Cancer Next question

For Halloween in Season 2, Lucas dressed as

Obi Wan Kenobi
Venkman
Zoomer
Venkman Next question

El found her mom and aunt in Season 2. What's the name of that aunt?

Becky
Bobby
Bonnie
Becky Next question

Hopper's secret code name in Season 3?

Wiley Fox
Green Goblin
Golden Eagle
Golden Eagle Next question

What is the name of the town where all the Stranger Things happen?

Banshee
Hawkins
Hereford
Hawkins Next question

What is the alternate dimension in Stranger Things named?

The Upside Down
The Multiverse of Madness
The Demogorgon
The Upside Down Next question

Eleven's original name?

Jane Hopper
Jane Byrde
Jane Ives
Jane Ives Next question

10: What was the name of video game that Max scored more than Dustin?

Dig Dug
Centipede
Pokemon Go
Dig Dug Next question
Your score: You no try
As in, you no just try at all.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Fair enough
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Perfect!
You too sabi.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Almost perfect
Just a little more knowlege and you'll level up. Not bad sha. Not bad at all
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Double Dare: Can you score 10/10 on this Stranger Things quiz?

Double Dare: Can you score 10/10 on this "Stranger Things" quiz?

QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life

QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life

QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this lyrics test

QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this lyrics test

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

QUIZ: How stingy are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: How stingy are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most

QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this Blood Sisters quiz

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this "Blood Sisters" quiz

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

Trending

QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this lyrics test

Nigerian Gospel Artistes

QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life

Couple in love with each other [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty]

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

Happy kids [Credit - Lifewire]