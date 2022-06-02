Double Dare: Can you score 10/10 on this "Stranger Things" quiz?
1. Whose pink dress did Eleven wear in season one?
Nancy's
Mad Max's
Joyce's
Nancy's Next question
Nancy is Mike's sister.
2. Nancy [Mike's sister] lost a friend in the first season. Her name?
Becky
Bridget
Barb
Barb Next question
3. What happened to Police Chief Hopper's daughter?
She died of Cancer
She went to live in the city with her mum
She got lost in the woods
She died of Cancer Next question
For Halloween in Season 2, Lucas dressed as
Obi Wan Kenobi
Venkman
Zoomer
Venkman Next question
El found her mom and aunt in Season 2. What's the name of that aunt?
Becky
Bobby
Bonnie
Becky Next question
Hopper's secret code name in Season 3?
Wiley Fox
Green Goblin
Golden Eagle
Golden Eagle Next question
What is the name of the town where all the Stranger Things happen?
Banshee
Hawkins
Hereford
Hawkins Next question
What is the alternate dimension in Stranger Things named?
The Upside Down
The Multiverse of Madness
The Demogorgon
The Upside Down Next question
Eleven's original name?
Jane Hopper
Jane Byrde
Jane Ives
Jane Ives Next question
10: What was the name of video game that Max scored more than Dustin?
Dig Dug
Centipede
Pokemon Go
Dig Dug Next question
