QUIZ: Can you survive this "Squid Game" test?

Ayoola Adetayo

Accept this challenge only if you have liver.

Giant Doll Squid Game
Giant Doll Squid Game
You can only pick one song from this list or you die

"Fly Me To The Moon"
"Someone Like You"
"Kiss Me"
"Fly Me To The Moon" Next question

Why would this giant doll shoot you?

Dancing at Red Light
Standing Still At Red Light
Any Movement At Red Light
Any Movement At Red Light Next question

How much was the grand prize being competed for?

45.6 billion Won
46.5 billion Won
46.8 billion Won
45.6 billion Won Next question

When a player found out a way to rig Game 5, what did the game master do?

Shoot him
Throw him off the platform
Turn off the lights
Turn off the light Next question

Which one of them went to jail for murder?

Neither
Player 240 [Left]
Player 067 [Right]
Player 240 [Left] Next question

How many players made it out of the 'Green Light, Red Light' game?

201
255
149
201 Next question
Your score: Dead In The Very First Round
