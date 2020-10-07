Quiz: Answer these fun questions and we will guess your love language correctly
Try it and see.
Select something you find most attractive in the opposite sex
Sense of humour
Good manners
Friendliness
Good looks
Pick a movie genre
Romance
Thrillers
War movies
Comedy
Romantic comedy
Horror movies
Select a sitcom
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Two And A Half Men
Friends
Bob Hearts Abishola
Ban one of them for life
Gmail
Youtube
Snapchat
Tiktok
