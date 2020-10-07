  1. quizzes

Quiz: Answer these fun questions and we will guess your love language correctly

Ayoola Adetayo
Try it and see.

Choose one

Love Don't Cost A Thing
Love And Basketball
The Seatfiller
Think Like A Man

Select something you find most attractive in the opposite sex

Sense of humour
Good manners
Friendliness
Good looks

Pick a movie genre

Romance
Thrillers
War movies
Comedy
Romantic comedy
Horror movies

Select a sitcom

How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Two And A Half Men
Friends
Bob Hearts Abishola

Pick a colour

White
Blue Black
Yellow
Ash

Ban one of them for life

Twitter
Gmail
Youtube
Instagram
Snapchat
Tiktok

Select a mood

1
2
3
4
Your score: Quality time
Your score: Acts of service
You are turned on when your partner does stuff for you and takes off some burden off your shoulder.
Your score: Receiving gifts
Big or small, you feel so loved when your partner just comes through with them thoughtful nice gifts.
Your score: Physical touch
You cute little cuddle bunny.
Your score: Words of affirmation
You love to be reassured, to be gassed up. God help any man who fails in this regard.
