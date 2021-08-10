QUIZ: Only genuises can score 10/10 on this quiz
Are you a genius or not? Find out with this quiz.
1. Which European country technically shares a border with Brazil, because one of its 'overseas departments' does?
Great Britain
Germany
France
Belgium
France Next question
Because of French Guiana.
2. Which has more landmass: Antarctica or Canada?
Antartica
Canada
They've got the same
Antartica Next question
Antarctica has an area of more than 14 million km², 98 per cent of which is covered by the Antarctic ice sheet.
3. The three actors who starred as Magneto, Iron Man and Doctor Strange have all played what other character?
James Bond
Superman
Ebenezer Scrooge
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes Next question
Sherlock Holmes is one of the most-filmed fictional characters of all time. According to IMDb, Holmes has appeared in a mind-boggling 226 films!
4. So far, which has been the only FIFA World Cup host not to make it out of the group stage?
South Africa
Mexico
Italy
USA
South Africa Next question
They got knocked out in the group stage when they hosted the competition in 2010.
5. Which is the most commonly transplanted organ from living donors?
The colon
The heart
The kidney
The liver
The kidney Next question
6. Who’s the only athlete who ever lit the cauldron for an Olympics and then won a gold medal at those same games?
Usain Bolt
Michael Phelps
Cathy Freeman
Wayne Gretzky
Australian Cathy Freeman, in 2000 in the women’s 400 metres
7. The kiwi fruit is native to New Zealand. True or false?
True
False
False Next question
It’s native to China
8. To raise money for charities, who handwrote an 800-word prequel to her bestselling book series?
George RR Martin
JK Rowling
Stephen King
Stephanie Meyer
JK Rowling Next question
Rowling’s manuscript, which sold for £25,000 in 2008, was later stolen in 2017..
9. According to its former minister of tourism, which country is known abroad for its three Rs: reggae, romance and running?
USA
Great Britain
Jamaica
Italy
Jamaica Next question
This well-known island nation attracted an impressive 4.3 million visitors in 2017.
10. What was the first American prime-time network TV drama since the 1970s to star a Black woman as the lead character?
How To Get Away With Murder
Black-Ish
Scandal
Watchmen
Scandal Next question
Scandal (2012-2018) was created by Shonda Rhimes and starred Kerry Washington as a Washington, D.C.-based crisis manager.
