QUIZ: Can you smash this "Sex Education" test?
Sex Education is one of the finest shows we've seen in a while.
1. Which of these issues has Otis NEVER dealt with as a 'sex therapist'?
Communication
Dirty Talk
Abortion
Abortion Next question
2. Whose alias is 'Cockbiter'?
Aimee
Ruby
Maeve
Maeve Next question
3. What are they called?
The Kool Kats
The Virgins
The Kool Kids
The Untouchables
4. Which of them is not a member of staff at the school?
Emily
Hope
Colin
Maureen
Maureen Next question
Maureen is the wife of the former Headmaster, Groff; and of course, she is Adam Groff's mum.
5. What does Lily write about?
Monsters
Witch Covens
Aliens
Three-headed snakes
Aliens Next question
Lily is obsessed with Aliens and Alien life, and that is what most of her writing is about.
6. Who is she?
Maureen, Adam's mum.
Rose, Ruby's mum
Erin, Maeve's mum
Edith. Ola mum
Erin, Maeve's mum Next question
8. Where are Eric's parents from?
Ghana
Sierra Leone
Cameroon
Nigeria
Nigeria Next question
At all, at all. Go [re]watch the show and try again.
Since the show is one about sex, we might as well say you gave this quiz just the tip. It's something, of course, but it's not enough. Do better next time.
Look at you! Sex Education is your favourite show, ain't it?
Clearly, this was you going ham on this piece of quiz. At this pace, Netflix will need to ask for your input on Season 4 of the show.
