QUIZ: Can you smash this "Sex Education" test?

Sex Education is one of the finest shows we've seen in a while.

1. Which of these issues has Otis NEVER dealt with as a 'sex therapist'?

Communication
Dirty Talk
Abortion
Abortion

2. Whose alias is 'Cockbiter'?

Aimee
Ruby
Maeve
Maeve

3. What are they called?

The Kool Kats
The Virgins
The Kool Kids
The Untouchables
The Untouchables

4. Which of them is not a member of staff at the school?

Emily
Hope
Colin
Maureen
Maureen
Maureen is the wife of the former Headmaster, Groff; and of course, she is Adam Groff's mum.

5. What does Lily write about?

Monsters
Witch Covens
Aliens
Three-headed snakes
Aliens
Lily is obsessed with Aliens and Alien life, and that is what most of her writing is about.

6. Who is she?

Maureen, Adam's mum.
Rose, Ruby's mum
Erin, Maeve's mum
Edith. Ola mum
Erin, Maeve's mum

7. Otis eventually loses his virginity. But to whom?

Ruby
Ola
Maeve
Lily
Ruby

8. Where are Eric's parents from?

Ghana
Sierra Leone
Cameroon
Nigeria
Nigeria
