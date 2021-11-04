RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Quiz: Can you crush this simple idioms test?

Ayoola Adetayo

If you've crushed our synonyms quiz, then you have no no reason to fear this one.

Idioms Quiz
What does it mean to be "head over heels?"

In love
To be running away from trouble
To wear pairs of shoes
In love Next question

What does it mean to "bite off more than you can chew?"

Eat too much food
To try to do something too difficult
Bite off someone's ears
To try to do something too difficult Next question

What does it mean to be "a chip off the old block?"

To break a tooth
Build with bad materials
Similar in some distinct way to a parent
Similar in some distinct way to a parent Next question

What does it mean to be "under a cloud?"

To be sick
Under suspicion or in trouble
To be out in the rain
Under suspicion or in trouble Next question

What does it mean to "hit the book?"

To study
To be charged with a crime
To swear an oath
To study Next question

What does it mean to "cry for the moon?"

Regret losing something or someone
Pretend or act in hypocrisy
To make a demand that cannot be met
To make a demand that cannot be met Next question

What is a "shot in the dark?"

A wild guess
An angry rant at any and everybody
To make a bad decision
A wild guess Next question

What does it mean to "have your work cut out" for you?

To have a difficult task
To assign a task for someone to perform
To be without work for a long time
To have a difficult task Next question

What does it mean to "shoot from the hip"

Speak rashly or bluntly without much thought
To shoot off target
To ejaculate
Speak without much thought Next question

What do we mean when we say this quiz is "a piece of cake?"

It's sweet
It's easy
It's too ornate
It's easy Next question
Your score: Clueless
Omo. It's like you don't know this thing o. When it's not man/woman matter. SMH.
Your score: You have an idea.
It's kinda sketchy but it's not bad. Keep working on your knowledge of these things.
Your score: You did great!
We doff our hat to you!
Your score: Brilliant!
You know your onions! Well done.
Your score: Perfect!
Excellence is in your DNA. Oil dey your head.
Your score:
Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

