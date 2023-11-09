Where to get great wigs for under ₦50,000

You can go to these places:

1. Idumota and Balogun Market

These bustling Lagos markets are a treasure trove of everything, including wigs. Most of the hair sold in other parts of the country originates from Idumota and Balogun markets. So, why pay inflated prices when you can go straight to the source?

2. Instagram vendors having sales

The holiday season is a prime time for Instagram vendors to host sales and significant discounts on their wig collections. But buying wigs online can be tricky to navigate. Here are some tips to avoid getting scammed:

Seek recommendations from friends or acquaintances who have purchased wigs from the vendor.

Check if the vendor has a physical store, they are less likely to be a scam page if they exist in real life

Read online reviews of their hair quality.

3. Online Stores

Don’t look down on online stores if you want to get good wig deals. Popular online retailers like Jumia, Konga, and Amazon also offer a wide selection of wigs. To ensure you receive the quality you expect, choose the pay-on-delivery option to inspect the wig before paying. Remember, if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you buy a wig for ₦5,000, lower your expectations.