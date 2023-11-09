ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Where to get great wigs for under ₦50,000

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some places to buy wigs for less than ₦50,000.

Where to get cheap wigs in Lagos [Instagram]
Where to get cheap wigs in Lagos [Instagram]

A woman's wig collection is never complete, but let's be honest, wigs can be quite expensive. Well, fear not, ladies! You don't have to break the bank to get quality wigs that will turn heads.

Recommended articles

You can go to these places:

Balogun is the perfect place to buy wigs [businesspost]
Balogun is the perfect place to buy wigs [businesspost] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

These bustling Lagos markets are a treasure trove of everything, including wigs. Most of the hair sold in other parts of the country originates from Idumota and Balogun markets. So, why pay inflated prices when you can go straight to the source?

The holiday season is a prime time for Instagram vendors to host sales and significant discounts on their wig collections. But buying wigs online can be tricky to navigate. Here are some tips to avoid getting scammed:

  • Seek recommendations from friends or acquaintances who have purchased wigs from the vendor.
  • Check if the vendor has a physical store, they are less likely to be a scam page if they exist in real life
  • Read online reviews of their hair quality.
ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t look down on online stores if you want to get good wig deals. Popular online retailers like Jumia, Konga, and Amazon also offer a wide selection of wigs. To ensure you receive the quality you expect, choose the pay-on-delivery option to inspect the wig before paying. Remember, if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you buy a wig for ₦5,000, lower your expectations.

With these options, you're sure to find a fabulous wig to slay this holiday season.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Shatta Wale gifted an ice chain worth half a million dollars for his birthday

Shatta Wale gifted an ice chain worth half a million dollars for his birthday

10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow

10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alice Garden [Awelagos]

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

How to remove pimples [Naakie Nartey]

Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products

The best jollof rice in Lagos [thehouse/instagram]

The best jollof rice in Lagos: 5 restaurants that will never disappoint

Steal Temi Otedola's beauty secrets [Instagram/Temiotedola]

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs