Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend
Here are 20 of the best ways to have fun this weekend:
FRIDAY, 26 JANUARY
1. Games Bonfire Party
Dancing around a bonfire is always a good way to kick back after a stressful day at work and make meaningful connections. It’s happening at Landmark Beach. Tickets are ₦7,500.
2. Movie in the Park
Outdoor movies are certainly romantic. Ibadan people enjoy a movie in the park at Eden Leisure and Lifestyle Place, Osuntokun Avenue, Ibadan. Tickets cost ₦2,500. Get them here.
3. Raveolution
Party with only the best DJs in Lagos at 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street. It’s free; register here.
4. Made Men Night with Romeo Band
Live bands are one of the best ways to get your groove on. Attend and watch this live band at 17 Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.
5. Business Lunch
Eat and forget your problems. Enjoy a 4-course meal for only ₦25,000 at Gusto, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, VI. Check here for reservations.
6. Winepress
You should be at the final day of Harvesters' annual meeting happening at Tafewa Balewa Square. It’s totally free.
7. Vertex Friday
Ibadan people have no reason to complain of boredom this weekend, there will be live band, grill, hookah and lots more at Cascade lounge, Ibadan. Check here for reservations.
8. BBQ Night Party
Food, drinks and a rad party all for free? You should be at 1384 Tiamiyu Savage Street Victoria Island. Register here.
SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY
9. Amapiano Left and Right: We Dance Again
Nothing will get you off your feet like Amapiano. The good news is that it’s totally free and happening at Moist Beach. Find it here.
10. The Jewellery Workshop (Bead Making)
Jewellery making is one of the most relaxing ways to spend your weekend, plus you get to learn a skill that will bring you extra money. It’s also perfect for your mental health. Check it out here.
11. Mojo by the Grid: CDQ Performing Live
Enjoy music from popular artiste CDQ at 5 Thomas Ajufo Street, Opebi, Ikeja. Reserve yourself a seat here.
12. Allenco Bloodline EP Launch Party
Are you a lover of music? Then enjoy music and drinks at this album listening party for ₦5,000. It’s going down at Q4 Lounge & Bar, 79/81, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja. Get tickets here.
13. The perspective II
If art stirs your emotions and you live in Ibadan, check out this art exhibition at the National Museum, Ibadan. Get tickets for ₦2,000 here.
14. The Renegade Vibe
All the best DJs and hypemen will be at the Hook Lounge, Victoria Island. It starts at 8 pm and ends at midnight. Register here.
15. Sunset with Icontrola
Another free party is happening in Lagos for those who want to let loose. It’s going down at Paradis, Lekki. It’s free but register here.
SUNDAY, 28 JANUARY
16. Mingles Beach Party
Single pringles, it is time to mingle. You should meet up with your fellow single people at Wave Beach, Elegushi. Tickets cost ₦2,000. Check here for reservations.
17. Acoustic covers with Aramide
Do you want to hear acoustic covers of your favourite artistes? Then check out this event at 15 Idejo Street, Victoria Island. Make your reservations here.
18. Sip and Paint + Karaoke
Enjoy sip, paint, and karaoke at 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lekki Phase 1, for just ₦7,000. Make reservations here.
19. Singles Party
Singles no dey gree this year. If you live in Abeokuta, go to Abeokuta, Sango Otta, and Ogun. You should be at this party for ₦5,000. Get tickets here.
20. Ilorin Block Party
Ily city stand up! Fun is coming your way. Check out the Block Party happening at Gbose Mall, Ilorin. It’s free but register here.
