Weekend Vibes: 14 events happening this weekend you shouldn't miss for anything

Friday, December 8

1. Gen Z night

Gen Zs know how to party, and they're gonna do it at the Good Beach. Dope Caeser, the hottest DJ right now, will be there. Get tickets here.

2. Ife Olowu's Metamorphosis

Imagine using AI to view art. You can do this at Cera Cerni ArtHub at 65b Akintunde A. Adeyemi Drive, Lekki. Entry is free.

Saturday, December 9

3. Fire and Sand

Bonfire beach party alert! My friends and I went to a Fire and Sand party, and it was so much fun. We're definitely going to be at this one, happening at Landmark Beach. Tickets are ₦5,000. Get them here.

4. Movie in the Park

Movies, games, food, and drinks. Sign me up! This is going down at Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦5,000.

5. Boomers Night

Gen Zs have had their fun. Now it's time for the boomers to party at the Good Beach. Tickets are ₦15,000.

6. An Acoustic Night with Dwin, The Stoic

Ibadan people, this one's for you! Soulful musician Dwin will be at Cafe One, The Palms Mall, Ibadan. Get tickets here.

7. Games and Karaoke Night

Games and karaoke are the perfect recipe for a great night. Tickets are ₦3,000. Cop yours here.

8. Ibadan Chops & Chill

Ibadan peeps, don't miss out on this chops and grills event at Ibadan Polo Club. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are available here for ₦1,000.

9. Arewa Food and Fashion Fest

Do you live in Kaduna? Then you should attend this event. Fashion and Food, what a combo. It’s taking place at Emir’s Palace Zaria and Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna. It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday. Fill out this form to register.

Sunday, December 10

10. Love and Light Fest

Christians have fun too! There's a concert just for them at Landmark Beach. It starts at 4 pm. Tickets are ₦5,350. Get it here.

12. Afrojazz fest

Love that perfect fusion of jazz and Afrobeat? Then you should be at Afrojazz Fest. It's happening at Nostalgia Lekki. Get tickets here.

13. Black Tie Christmas Concert

Get into the Christmas spirit by attending a Christmas carol concert. This one's taking place at Shell Zenith Bank Hall. Tickets are priced at ₦10,000 and it's starting at 5 pm.

14. Rhythm and Roots

Another concert alert! This time, it's MI and Victony performing at Sol Box Beach. Get your tickets here.

