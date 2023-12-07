ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Weekend Vibes: 14 events happening this weekend you shouldn't miss for anything

Temi Iwalaiye

Knock! Knock! It’s almost the weekend!

Weekend vibes
Weekend vibes

Recommended articles

Well, check them out:

ADVERTISEMENT
Gen Z night
Gen Z night Pulse Nigeria

Gen Zs know how to party, and they're gonna do it at the Good Beach. Dope Caeser, the hottest DJ right now, will be there. Get tickets here.

Ife Olowu's metamorphosis
Ife Olowu's metamorphosis Pulse Nigeria

Imagine using AI to view art. You can do this at Cera Cerni ArtHub at 65b Akintunde A. Adeyemi Drive, Lekki. Entry is free.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fire and Sand
Fire and Sand Pulse Nigeria

Bonfire beach party alert! My friends and I went to a Fire and Sand party, and it was so much fun. We're definitely going to be at this one, happening at Landmark Beach. Tickets are ₦5,000. Get them here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Movie in the Park
Movie in the Park Pulse Nigeria

Movies, games, food, and drinks. Sign me up! This is going down at Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Boomers Night
Boomers Night Pulse Nigeria

Gen Zs have had their fun. Now it's time for the boomers to party at the Good Beach. Tickets are ₦15,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Acoustic night with Dwin the stoic
Acoustic night with Dwin the stoic Pulse Nigeria

Ibadan people, this one's for you! Soulful musician Dwin will be at Cafe One, The Palms Mall, Ibadan. Get tickets here.

Games and Karaoke night
Games and Karaoke night Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Games and karaoke are the perfect recipe for a great night. Tickets are ₦3,000. Cop yours here.

Ibadan Chops and Chill
Ibadan Chops and Chill Pulse Nigeria

Ibadan peeps, don't miss out on this chops and grills event at Ibadan Polo Club. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are available here for ₦1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Arewa Food and Fashion Fest
Arewa Food and Fashion Fest Pulse Nigeria

Do you live in Kaduna? Then you should attend this event. Fashion and Food, what a combo. It’s taking place at Emir’s Palace Zaria and Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna. It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday. Fill out this form to register.

Love and Light Fest
Love and Light Fest Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Christians have fun too! There's a concert just for them at Landmark Beach. It starts at 4 pm. Tickets are ₦5,350. Get it here.

Afrojazz fest
Afrojazz fest Pulse Nigeria

Love that perfect fusion of jazz and Afrobeat? Then you should be at Afrojazz Fest. It's happening at Nostalgia Lekki. Get tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Black tie christmas
Black tie christmas Pulse Nigeria

Get into the Christmas spirit by attending a Christmas carol concert. This one's taking place at Shell Zenith Bank Hall. Tickets are priced at ₦10,000 and it's starting at 5 pm.

Rhythm and Roots
Rhythm and Roots Pulse Nigeria

Another concert alert! This time, it's MI and Victony performing at Sol Box Beach. Get your tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay safe and make sure you have the time of your life this December. Remember, “if dem no celebrate you, celebrate yourself.”

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dry harmattan skin [stylecraze]

Don't have desert-dry skin this harmattan, use the 5 best creams

Toke most expensive bags [Instagram]

Toke Makinwa's 5 most expensive handbags

The perfect bras for plus sized women [seventeen]

Big boob problems solved: 5 places to get the perfect bras

Christmas gift ideas for him this season

5 gifts every man wants this Christmas