Weekend Vibes: 11 events to make your weekend lit

Temi Iwalaiye

Another weekend is upon us, and you know what that means. We have a trail of events to make sure you have a great time.

This week's events
So let’s get into it.

After dark with Chiby [chibyverse]
After dark with Chiby [chibyverse] Pulse Nigeria

Have you ever been to a Chiby party? If not, prepare to have your mind blown. The atmosphere is always electric. It's all going down at Hardrock Cafe at Landmark Centre, and tickets are only ₦5,000.

La Barracha [Faaji]
La Barracha [Faaji] Pulse Nigeria

I’ll grab my friends, prepare to get a little tipsy and dance like crazy at the good village, Oniru. And the best part? It's free! Just RSVP here.

Rhythm and Roots
Rhythm and Roots Pulse Nigeria

Join Wanni and Handi, twin DJs, and Bad Boy Timz for a night of music, food, live performances, and art at Sol by Box Mall Oniru, priced at ₦25,000.

The Ring
The Ring Pulse Nigeria
A live boxing match and unlimited drinks? If that’s right up your alley, well, it’s taking place at Truth Beach Club Oniru, and tickets are ₦20,000.

Of the buj [Ofthebuj/instagram]
Of the buj [Ofthebuj/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Don’t think it’s only Lagos that has the most lit parties. Abuja peeps know how to turn up too, and they’d be doing just that at the Junkyard, Wuse 2. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Games and Bonfire night
Games and Bonfire night Pulse Nigeria

From speed dating to tug of war, there’ll be so many games to work your body and mind all night long. It’s happening at Landmark Beach, and tickets are ₦10,500.

Ake Book and Arts Festival [Aflagos]
Ake Book and Arts Festival [Aflagos] Pulse Nigeria
Book lovers are going to love this. Renowned authors will be there, and the event is free. It’s taking place at Alliance Française, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi. All you need to do is register.

Omo! [Faaji]
Omo! [Faaji] Pulse Nigeria

There can never be enough parties in Lagos because there ain't no party like a Lagos Party. Another lit party will be happening at Freeme Space, Nike Art Gallery Road. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Amapiano left and right [tixafrica]
Amapiano left and right [tixafrica] Pulse Nigeria

I can’t dance, but there is just something about Amapiano that gets me moving to its infectious beats all night long. It's going down at Moist Beach Club Oniru, and entry is free, but you need to register.

An endless ocean live in concert
An endless ocean live in concert Pulse Nigeria
Nigeria is tough; we need the sweet, sonorous sounds of gospel music to soothe our souls at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, by 5 p.m. Get tickets here; they cost ₦10,600.

Art and Vibes
Art and Vibes Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian rapper MI is bringing the Arts and Vibes festival to Kaduna, featuring music, poetry, and good vibes at the Ahmed Musa Event Centre. Tickets go for ₦3,500.

There you have it, guys! All the great stuff is happening this weekend. Be sure to be there, and I’ll be there in one of two of these events.

