We found the cheapest Christmas trees ever—all under ₦20,000

Temi Iwalaiye

Nothing screams Christmas like Christmas trees, but have you checked out the price tag on them?

The cheapest christmas trees [Freepick]
The cheapest christmas trees [Freepick]

That's why we've scoured the internet to find the best, yet cheapest, Christmas trees you can buy.

White Christmas tree [Aliexpress]
White Christmas tree [Aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria
We found this artificial Christmas tree that’s white like snowfall that fell on the leaves for just ₦4, 047 on Ali Express. Check it out here.

4 ft Christmas Tree [Jumia]
4 ft Christmas Tree [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

If you’re on a budget, you can get a four-foot Christmas tree for just ₦14,100. That’s a sure deal. Get it here.

5 ft Christmas tree [Konga]
5 ft Christmas tree [Konga] Pulse Nigeria

We found a tall Christmas tree for just ₦15,000. That's definitely a steal. You can get it here.

6ft Christmas Tree [Konga]
6ft Christmas Tree [Konga] Pulse Nigeria

This tree is going to be so tall, and it will fill your home with so much festive cheer. You should consider getting one for ₦20,000. Buy it here.

