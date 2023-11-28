We found the cheapest Christmas trees ever—all under ₦20,000
Nothing screams Christmas like Christmas trees, but have you checked out the price tag on them?
Recommended articles
That's why we've scoured the internet to find the best, yet cheapest, Christmas trees you can buy.
1. White Christmas Tree
We found this artificial Christmas tree that’s white like snowfall that fell on the leaves for just ₦4, 047 on Ali Express. Check it out here.
2. 4ft Christmas tree
If you’re on a budget, you can get a four-foot Christmas tree for just ₦14,100. That’s a sure deal. Get it here.
3. 5ft Christmas Tree
We found a tall Christmas tree for just ₦15,000. That's definitely a steal. You can get it here.
4. 6ft Christmas tree
This tree is going to be so tall, and it will fill your home with so much festive cheer. You should consider getting one for ₦20,000. Buy it here.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng