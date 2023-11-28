We found the cheapest Christmas trees ever—all under ₦20,000

That's why we've scoured the internet to find the best, yet cheapest, Christmas trees you can buy.

1. White Christmas Tree

We found this artificial Christmas tree that’s white like snowfall that fell on the leaves for just ₦4, 047 on Ali Express. Check it out here.

2. 4ft Christmas tree

If you’re on a budget, you can get a four-foot Christmas tree for just ₦14,100. That’s a sure deal. Get it here.

3. 5ft Christmas Tree

We found a tall Christmas tree for just ₦15,000. That's definitely a steal. You can get it here.

4. 6ft Christmas tree

