See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

During a recent night out in Nigeria, she was rocking a Renaissance print "puppets and puppets" top and sleek leggings while walking like a majestic masterpiece.

Now, the price tag might make most wallets weep—the top is ₦423,400, and the leggings adds another ₦566,900. But let's be honest, you don't need designer digits to channel your inner Tiwa.

When you have a budget-friendly bestie: AliExpress and Shein! We found a bodysuit that captures the essence of Tiwa's look for a mere ₦5,340. Get it here.

You can also find a similar crop top and pants that cost a meagre $8.62—that's less than ₦10,000. Check it out here.