ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

Temi Iwalaiye

Tiwa Savage always slays, and you can too.

Tiwa Savage Puppet and Puppet vs Shein
Tiwa Savage Puppet and Puppet vs Shein

Recommended articles

During a recent night out in Nigeria, she was rocking a Renaissance print "puppets and puppets" top and sleek leggings while walking like a majestic masterpiece.

Now, the price tag might make most wallets weep—the top is ₦423,400, and the leggings adds another ₦566,900. But let's be honest, you don't need designer digits to channel your inner Tiwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you have a budget-friendly bestie: AliExpress and Shein! We found a bodysuit that captures the essence of Tiwa's look for a mere ₦5,340. Get it here.

Shein crop top and leggings
Shein crop top and leggings Pulse Nigeria

You can also find a similar crop top and pants that cost a meagre $8.62—that's less than ₦10,000. Check it out here.

This bodysuit channels the same playful vibe with its graphic print and bold black base. Remember, style isn't about price tags; it's about attitude.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best winter coat and boots

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

How to stop hurting your eyes with blue light glasses [shuttershock]

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Get Ayra Starr's mini skirt for less

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less