RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Up to 50% Off Weekly Deals on Fashion, Electronics, and More

Hillary Essien

Looking for the best deals on gadgets, electronics, fashion, and more? We've got you covered with the hottest discounts of the week!

Gadgets, Electronics, and Home Appliances
A sleek and powerful laptop designed for multitasking and performance. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this model is perfect for work, play, and everything in between. Plus, the 15.6" FHD touchscreen adds a level of convenience for on-the-go tasks.

Was ₦924,000 | Now ₦725,000. Shop Here

Stay connected and stylish with the Oraimo Watch Nova V, featuring a 2.01" HD screen and custom video watch faces. It's not just a smartwatch—track your health, manage notifications, and more.

Was ₦69,900 | Now ₦54,500. Shop Here

Beat the heat with this powerful and energy-efficient AEON air conditioner. The 2HP inverter ensures optimal cooling while saving on electricity, making it the perfect choice for Nigerian weather.

Was ₦749,999 | Now ₦569,999. Shop Here

Elevate your workspace with this premium office bundle, featuring the Actiu Vital Pro Desk, EFIT ergonomic chair, and mobile pedestal drawers. Perfect for home offices or workstations, combining function with sleek, modern design.

Was ₦1,016,666 | Now ₦915,000. Shop Here

Shop Fashion
This batik print set is the ultimate blend of comfort and style. Whether you’re heading out for a casual hangout or staying chic at home, it’s the perfect versatile piece. Buy it at ₦38,500. Shop Here

Upgrade your formal wardrobe with this sleek black pant suit, perfect for work or special occasions. Classic tailoring at an unbeatable price. Was ₦25,000 | Now ₦18,750. Shop Here

A chic, relaxed fit shirt dress that's perfect for both casual days out and evening events. Easy to dress up or down with the right accessories. Was ₦17,000 | Now ₦12,070. Shop Here

This fashion-forward poncho and pants set makes a bold statement with its modern design and comfortable fit. Was ₦49,200 | Now ₦24,600. Shop Here

Food and drink
A delicious, high-fiber cereal packed with fruity goodness, perfect for a healthy breakfast. Keep your mornings nutritious and tasty with this deal. Was ₦7,649 | Now ₦6,879. Shop Here

Enjoy the tasty convenience of Mimee noodles. Whether it’s a quick meal or a snack, get value packs for a deal.

  • 1 Pack: ₦289
  • Quarter Carton (10 Packs): ₦1,999
  • Half Carton (20 Packs): ₦3,899
  • Full Carton (40 Packs): ₦7,689 

Shop Here

Skin care (1)
This roll-on lotion is your go-to solution for dealing with pesky ingrown hairs. Formulated with natural ingredients, it soothes and softens the skin, preventing irritation. Was ₦18,000 | Now ₦14,200. Shop Here

A powerful serum packed with niacinamide to brighten and even out skin tone. If you're looking for a product to tackle dark spots and boost your glow, this one's for you. Was ₦19,000 | Now ₦16,000. Shop Here

This gentle scrub helps brighten and exfoliate your skin, revealing a fresh and radiant complexion. Perfect for regular use. Buy at ₦3,500. Shop Here.

Shop Hair and Makeup
Keep your wigs in perfect shape with this lightweight and portable wig stand, ideal for home or travel use. Buy at ₦7,500. Shop Here.

Get creative with your looks using this gorgeous eyeshadow palette. From bold to natural shades, it’s perfect for any occasion. Buy at ₦12,500. Shop Here.

This high-quality synthetic hair is perfect for creating beautiful, long-lasting twists with minimal effort. Buy at ₦6,200. Shop Here.

Convenient and stylish, these pre-braided strands are easy to install, saving you time while keeping you fashionable. Buy at ₦2,790. Shop Here.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals! Stock up on your favorites while prices last!

