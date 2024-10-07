Up to 50% Off Weekly Deals on Fashion, Electronics, and More

A sleek and powerful laptop designed for multitasking and performance. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this model is perfect for work, play, and everything in between. Plus, the 15.6" FHD touchscreen adds a level of convenience for on-the-go tasks.

Was ₦924,000 | Now ₦725,000. Shop Here

Oraimo Watch Nova V 2.01" HD Video Watch Faces Smartwatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay connected and stylish with the Oraimo Watch Nova V, featuring a 2.01" HD screen and custom video watch faces. It's not just a smartwatch—track your health, manage notifications, and more.

Was ₦69,900 | Now ₦54,500. Shop Here

AEON AC SPLIT/Inverter

Beat the heat with this powerful and energy-efficient AEON air conditioner. The 2HP inverter ensures optimal cooling while saving on electricity, making it the perfect choice for Nigerian weather.

Was ₦749,999 | Now ₦569,999. Shop Here

ADVERTISEMENT

Actiu Vital Pro Desk Bundle

Elevate your workspace with this premium office bundle, featuring the Actiu Vital Pro Desk, EFIT ergonomic chair, and mobile pedestal drawers. Perfect for home offices or workstations, combining function with sleek, modern design.

Was ₦1,016,666 | Now ₦915,000. Shop Here

Pulse Nigeria

IMANI Batik Print Set in White

ADVERTISEMENT

This batik print set is the ultimate blend of comfort and style. Whether you’re heading out for a casual hangout or staying chic at home, it’s the perfect versatile piece. Buy it at ₦38,500. Shop Here

Black Pant Suit

Upgrade your formal wardrobe with this sleek black pant suit, perfect for work or special occasions. Classic tailoring at an unbeatable price. Was ₦25,000 | Now ₦18,750. Shop Here

JORDYN Shirt Dress

A chic, relaxed fit shirt dress that's perfect for both casual days out and evening events. Easy to dress up or down with the right accessories. Was ₦17,000 | Now ₦12,070. Shop Here

ADVERTISEMENT

Poncho Pants Set

This fashion-forward poncho and pants set makes a bold statement with its modern design and comfortable fit. Was ₦49,200 | Now ₦24,600. Shop Here

Pulse Nigeria

CROWNFIELD Cereal Fruit and Fiber 750g

A delicious, high-fiber cereal packed with fruity goodness, perfect for a healthy breakfast. Keep your mornings nutritious and tasty with this deal. Was ₦7,649 | Now ₦6,879. Shop Here

ADVERTISEMENT

Mimee Instant Noodles (70g)

Enjoy the tasty convenience of Mimee noodles. Whether it’s a quick meal or a snack, get value packs for a deal.

1 Pack: ₦289

Quarter Carton (10 Packs): ₦1,999

Half Carton (20 Packs): ₦3,899

Full Carton (40 Packs): ₦7,689

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Touch Ingrown Hair Roll-on Lotion (60ml)

This roll-on lotion is your go-to solution for dealing with pesky ingrown hairs. Formulated with natural ingredients, it soothes and softens the skin, preventing irritation. Was ₦18,000 | Now ₦14,200. Shop Here

Tiam Vita B3 Source Serum

A powerful serum packed with niacinamide to brighten and even out skin tone. If you're looking for a product to tackle dark spots and boost your glow, this one's for you. Was ₦19,000 | Now ₦16,000. Shop Here

Beauty Formulas Brightening Vitamin C Micro-Polishing Facial Scrub

ADVERTISEMENT

This gentle scrub helps brighten and exfoliate your skin, revealing a fresh and radiant complexion. Perfect for regular use. Buy at ₦3,500. Shop Here.

Pulse Nigeria

Portable Wig Stand

Keep your wigs in perfect shape with this lightweight and portable wig stand, ideal for home or travel use. Buy at ₦7,500. Shop Here.

Honey Plum Eyeshadow Palette

ADVERTISEMENT

Get creative with your looks using this gorgeous eyeshadow palette. From bold to natural shades, it’s perfect for any occasion. Buy at ₦12,500. Shop Here.

Darling Passion Twist 2x

This high-quality synthetic hair is perfect for creating beautiful, long-lasting twists with minimal effort. Buy at ₦6,200. Shop Here.

Lush Ready Braids

Convenient and stylish, these pre-braided strands are easy to install, saving you time while keeping you fashionable. Buy at ₦2,790. Shop Here.

ADVERTISEMENT