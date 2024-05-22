Top 5 fashion brands on Instagram for women

It’s also important to buy Nigerian outfits not just because they're beautiful but because they grow the naira.

Here are the best RTW brands:

1. Shop Mora

If you love cute two-pieces, then you should be a fan of Shop Mora’s affordable collections. Whether it’s a trouser, skirt, or shirt, Ankara, chiffon, or lace, Shop Mora’s collection defines chic.

2. Zephans and co

Zephans and Co. make excellent ready-to-wear for any occasion. They also use a wide variety of fabrics to make gorgeous pieces. No wonder Osas Ighodaro is a fan.

3. Clan RTW

Clan RTW makes the perfect sundress for the Nigerian woman; it’s soft, flirty, and fun. The only issue is that it’s not really on the affordable side.

4. Shop bawsty

This brand was originally intended for busty women, but we have found that they also make gorgoeous, affordable floral gowns for women of all sizes.

5. Lady Biba