Top 5 fashion brands on Instagram for women

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are looking for where to buy ready-to-wear affordable clothes on Instagram, don’t look too far because we got you covered:

Top RTW fashion brands in Nigeria
Shopping online is not an easy task; you have to make sure that whatever you are buying matches what was advertised online.

It’s also important to buy Nigerian outfits not just because they're beautiful but because they grow the naira.

Here are the best RTW brands:

If you love cute two-pieces, then you should be a fan of Shop Mora’s affordable collections. Whether it’s a trouser, skirt, or shirt, Ankara, chiffon, or lace, Shop Mora’s collection defines chic.

Zephans and Co. make excellent ready-to-wear for any occasion. They also use a wide variety of fabrics to make gorgeous pieces. No wonder Osas Ighodaro is a fan.

Clan RTW makes the perfect sundress for the Nigerian woman; it’s soft, flirty, and fun. The only issue is that it’s not really on the affordable side.

This brand was originally intended for busty women, but we have found that they also make gorgoeous, affordable floral gowns for women of all sizes.

Lady Biba is known for her beautiful office outfits for women, but she also makes lovely casual ready-to-wear dresses, tops, and pants. It's, however, not very affordable.

