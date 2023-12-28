ADVERTISEMENT
Best in drinking: Top 5 beers Nigerians can't get enough of

Temi Iwalaiye

What beers do Nigerians absolutely love?

Top 5 beers loved by Nigeria
Top 5 beers loved by Nigeria

At almost every lounge, bar, or party, people are constantly drinking beers. We asked our followers to tell us their favourite beers; here is what they said:

Trophy [Adide]
Trophy [Adide] Pulse Nigeria
Trophy tastes like malted barley and has more frothing than any other beer. Nigerians can’t get enough of it, and it is the most loved beer by Nigerians, according to our survey.

Grab a pack of 24 at a discounted price here.

Heineken [Shoprite]
Heineken [Shoprite] Pulse Nigeria

Many Nigerians love Heineken because it is not as ‘bitter’ as other beers. Heineken's taste is subtle coupled with the taste of honey and fruit.

Check out how much six packs of Heineken cost here.

Budweiser [Premiumtimes]
Budweiser [Premiumtimes] Pulse Nigeria

Budweiser has a light maltiness and barely-there bitterness for those who don’t like bitter beers.

Check out how much a 24-pack of Budweiser costs here.

Star Beer [Medium]
Star Beer [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Star has been described as slightly sweet with a balanced maltiness and a crisp, clean bitterness from the hops.

It’s one of the cheapest beers to get. Get it here.

hero beer [eater]
hero beer [eater] Pulse Nigeria

There is the "Hero Lager" and the "Hero Export Lager. Hero Lager has a tasty graininess and has been described as forward and citrusy, providing a moderate but noticeable bitterness.

Hero is one of the cheapest beers in Nigeria. See how much a pack costs here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

