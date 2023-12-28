Best in drinking: Top 5 beers Nigerians can't get enough of
What beers do Nigerians absolutely love?
At almost every lounge, bar, or party, people are constantly drinking beers. We asked our followers to tell us their favourite beers; here is what they said:
1. Trophy
Trophy tastes like malted barley and has more frothing than any other beer. Nigerians can’t get enough of it, and it is the most loved beer by Nigerians, according to our survey.
2. Heineken
Many Nigerians love Heineken because it is not as ‘bitter’ as other beers. Heineken's taste is subtle coupled with the taste of honey and fruit.
3. Budweiser
Budweiser has a light maltiness and barely-there bitterness for those who don’t like bitter beers.
4. Star
Star has been described as slightly sweet with a balanced maltiness and a crisp, clean bitterness from the hops.
5. Hero
There is the "Hero Lager" and the "Hero Export Lager. Hero Lager has a tasty graininess and has been described as forward and citrusy, providing a moderate but noticeable bitterness.
