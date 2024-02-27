Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

If you want a different Lagos experience. Here are five places you should visit:

1. Hi-Impact cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been on a cruise ship? This is perfect for a date or a party with friends or family. Cruise around the coastline of Lagos and admire just how beautiful the city is.

2. Upbeat centre

Sometimes you just need good nature fun, like when you were a child, and this recreation centre will get you jumping on the trampoline, wall climbing, playing dodgeball, and many more.

3. Boat cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

Explore Lagos from a unique perspective with a short boat cruise! Renting a boat offers a fun and memorable experience, allowing you to enjoy the city's stunning coastline and vibrant atmosphere. Consider companies like Kampari Tours, Nightlife NG, and Boat Cruise Lagos for your adventure.

4. Lakowe Lakes

Talk about how to have a relaxing getaway from the hustle and bustle of Lagos. Take note that the experience doesn’t come cheap, and it’s much better if you drive there, but with the beautiful rooms, serene scenery, massage parlours, delicious food, and golf, you are sure to find a lot of things to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Terrakulture

Almost every weekend, you can watch a live play, Terrakulture. I don’t know about you, but live plays have a certain appeal that makes them different from movies and TV shows. You feel like you are participating in the scene. They also have a restaurant, karaoke nights and a dance studio.