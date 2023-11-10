ADVERTISEMENT
Things to buy before December to beat the price increase

Temi Iwalaiye

Buy these now before December comes and the prices go up.

Things to get before December [Jumiafinder]
Things to get before December [Jumiafinder]

We have compiled a list of essential items you need to buy before the Christmas sales start:

Almost every online shopping platform especially Jumia and Konga having its Black Friday sales this November, so you should start buying those outfits, shoes, and bags you want to slay away this month , as most buyers will get new stock for Christmas and it’s likely to be at a higher price.

Jumia Black Friday sales include electronics and toys for yourself and loved ones. Electronics and toys can be expensive all year but their price is usually lower in December.

Also, make your loved ones happy this December by buying them gifts. Don’t be one of those rushing to get gifts for your loved ones at the 11th hour; buy their gifts now and keep them until December.

If you plan to travel for the holidays, then you should start making those travel plans and bookings now because the price will increase once it’s the holiday season. Let’s not forget the annual fuel scarcity for those travelling by road. Do well to book your flights now.

Set money aside for bags of rice, groundnut oil, flour, and those food items that usually experience an upward increase in December. If you can buy book for chickens in advance, do that because the cost of chicken will go up.

If you buy all of these items now while they are discounted, you are sure to have a great December.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

