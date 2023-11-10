Things to buy before December to beat the price increase

We have compiled a list of essential items you need to buy before the Christmas sales start:

Clothes, shoes, and bags

Almost every online shopping platform especially Jumia and Konga having its Black Friday sales this November, so you should start buying those outfits, shoes, and bags you want to slay away this month , as most buyers will get new stock for Christmas and it’s likely to be at a higher price.

Electronics and toys

Jumia Black Friday sales include electronics and toys for yourself and loved ones. Electronics and toys can be expensive all year but their price is usually lower in December.

Also, make your loved ones happy this December by buying them gifts. Don’t be one of those rushing to get gifts for your loved ones at the 11th hour; buy their gifts now and keep them until December.

Booking your flights or bus tickets

If you plan to travel for the holidays, then you should start making those travel plans and bookings now because the price will increase once it’s the holiday season. Let’s not forget the annual fuel scarcity for those travelling by road. Do well to book your flights now.

Food items

Set money aside for bags of rice, groundnut oil, flour, and those food items that usually experience an upward increase in December. If you can buy book for chickens in advance, do that because the cost of chicken will go up.