The healthiest most delicious breakfast in the world according to science

Temi Iwalaiye

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how do you make sure you start your day off well?

Oats aren't just a breakfast staple; they're a nutritional powerhouse and a healthy cereal for breakfast.

Oats are packed with a special soluble fibre called beta-glucan. Oats offer a multitude of health benefits, particularly for your heart and gut. Oats are better in fibre compared to the next healthiest breakfast option, cornflakes.

What makes oats delicious is you can add fruits, nuts, milk, yoghurt, sugar and other condiments to make it delicious.

1. Lowers cholesterol: Beta-glucan helps reduce both total and "bad" (LDL) cholesterol levels. It does this by promoting the excretion of cholesterol-rich bile, effectively lowering circulating cholesterol.

2. Combatting oxidation: Oats also protect LDL cholesterol from oxidation, oxidation causes heart disease. Oxidation damages tissues and fuels inflammation in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

3. Reducing blood pressure: While research is ongoing, beta-glucan may also play a role in lowering blood pressure.

4. Managing diabetes: Oats can be a valuable tool for people with type 2 diabetes or obesity who struggle with blood sugar control. Beta-glucan forms a thick gel that slows down the emptying of your stomach and the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, resulting in more stable blood sugar levels.

5. Enhanced insulin sensitivity: Beta-glucan found in both oats and barley may also improve your body's sensitivity to insulin, a key hormone regulating blood sugar.

