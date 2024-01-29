ADVERTISEMENT
Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Temi Iwalaiye

We spend a lot of time looking at our phones, televisions, and laptops, and it hurts our eyes. That’s why you need blue-ray glass.

How to stop hurting your eyes with blue light glasses [shuttershock]
Some studies suggest that blue light glasses can help with these symptoms, particularly for people who spend a lot of time in front of screens.

Blue light exposure can reduce melatonin production, the sleep hormone. Wearing blue-light glasses in the evening may help regulate your sleep cycle and improve sleep quality.

According to certain research, blue light glasses can improve contrast sensitivity and glare reduction, perhaps leading to higher visual performance in specific scenarios.

So you need blue-ray glasses. We found eyeglasses that cost less than ₦3,000

  1. These cute glasses cost just ₦2,999. Check it out here.
Blue-ray glasses [jumia]
2. Take a look at these glasses with a glass frame for just ₦2899.

Blue light glasses with metal frame [jumia]
3. You can get these lilac transparent frames for ₦1,995 here.

Transparent blue-ray glasses [jumia]
4. These glasses not only block blue light but also any other light for a mere ₦1,995. Check it out here.

Light blocking glasses [Jumia]
5. The black frame makes these glasses cute. It costs ₦1,995. Check it out here.

Blue-ray glasses [Jumia]
Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

