Shop Deals Up to 66% Off Shoes, Electronics, and More

Hillary Essien

Whether you're eyeing the latest electronics, need a stylish new pair of shoes, or want to stock up on beauty products and skincare staples, there's something for everyone.

This week’s deals offer unbeatable discounts on top gadgets, fashion must-haves, and home essentials.

Recommended articles

From 40% off your favourite sneakers to major markdowns on powerful appliances, now's the time to shop smart and save big. Check out these incredible offers before they’re gone!

Buy this and get a 6KG twin tub washing machine at ₦425,000, Shop Here

Hisense Top Freezer Refrigerator

  • Buy and get a microwave oven for free!
  • ₦699,000, Shop Here

Oraimo Powerbox 60000mAh Powerbank

  • ₦142,900 now ₦75,000 (48% Off)
  • Shop Here
Oraimo Smartwatch

  • ₦50,100 now ₦27,000 (46% Off)
  • Shop Here

Wireless Headphones

  • ₦50,800 now ₦33,700 (34% Off)
  • Shop Here
  • Nino Ropa Cuba Abstract Shirt
  • ₦24,500 now ₦19,999 (18% Off)
  • Shop Here

Powerflex Training Set

Breeze Active Shoes

Men’s AG High Ankle Football Boots

  • ₦49,990 now ₦26,841 (46% Off)
  • Shop Here

Casual Men’s Brighton Sneaker Canvas

Big Bull 10kg Bag of Rice

Plantain - Large Bundle

₦37,000 now ₦32,000 (14% Off)

Skincare

OGX Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash

  • ₦18,000 now ₦15,000 (17% Off) Shop Here

Brightening Serum - Jumiso Vitamin C Serum

  • ₦23,000 now ₦19,000 (17% Off) Shop Here

Yuja Niacin Brightening Peel Off Gel

Becharm Matte Lip Paint

Phytocolor Permanent Hair Color

  • ₦18,799 now ₦15,023 (20% Off)
  • Shop Here

Check out more clearance sales and discounts at Ayodele Jane Lagos and Darling Hair's Summer Colors Collection.

