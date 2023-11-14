Say goodbye to body odour: 5 long-lasting perfumes that are under ₦20,000

Let us guide you through the best, sweet-smelling, and long-lasting perfumes that are just under ₦20,000

1. Franck Olivier Oud Vanille

Pulse Nigeria

Franck Olivier's Oud Vanille is for both men and women. It has an oriental, woody smell with a touch of sweetness and fruitiness. Caramel, rose, violet, and jasmine intertwine with incense, spice, musk, and vanilla all creating a symphony of sensual, creamy, and buttery aromas.

One of the best websites to buy perfumes is Lily Scent we found it on there for ₦15,500.

2. Axis Electric Pink

Pulse Nigeria

The sweet and sensual notes of Axis Electric Pink are perfect for every woman. It smells of peach and bergamot, with a touch of citrus. As the fragrance unfolds, a captivating blend of rose, jasmine, sandalwood, toffee, and other scents will take centre stage and leave you smelling angelic.

Another store for discount perfumes that smell great is Scentstore. It goes for ₦10,500 at scentstore.

3. Maison Alhambra

Pulse Nigeria

This cologne will have a man smelling irresistible. It features bergamot, pink pepper, lavender, and nutmeg, creating a feast of amazing aromas. Its base is amber and tobacco, giving it that masculine freshness, and it is perfectly balanced with sensual violet and rose petals.

Konga is known for its cheap deals and this exact perfume costs ₦14,000 on Konga.

4. Armaf Just For You for Women

Pulse Nigeria

As you spray, the top notes of orange flower and Bergamot will fill the air, followed by a harmonious blend of vanilla and amber, leaving an indelible trail of luxury and sophistication wherever you go.

When it comes to original and quality perfumes, essenza is a sure plug. It’s available on essenza.org for just ₦18,200.

5. Armaf The Warrior for men

Pulse Nigeria

This fragrance exudes masculinity and mystery. It is the perfect blend of citrus accords, pink pepper, and vetiver, creating an unforgettable first impression. It also smells of cedar and grapefruit, sandalwood, frankincense, and ginger, leaving an indelible trail of masculine allure and leaving everyone with a lasting impression.