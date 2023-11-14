ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Say goodbye to body odour: 5 long-lasting perfumes that are under ₦20,000

Temi Iwalaiye

If there’s one thing that can make you irresistible and make others instantly fall in love with you, it’s how you smell.

Long lasting perfumes [istockphoto]
Long lasting perfumes [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Let us guide you through the best, sweet-smelling, and long-lasting perfumes that are just under ₦20,000

Oud Vanille [Omamall]
Oud Vanille [Omamall] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Franck Olivier's Oud Vanille is for both men and women. It has an oriental, woody smell with a touch of sweetness and fruitiness. Caramel, rose, violet, and jasmine intertwine with incense, spice, musk, and vanilla all creating a symphony of sensual, creamy, and buttery aromas.

One of the best websites to buy perfumes is Lily Scent we found it on there for ₦15,500.

axis electric pink [fragrancesng]
axis electric pink [fragrancesng] Pulse Nigeria

The sweet and sensual notes of Axis Electric Pink are perfect for every woman. It smells of peach and bergamot, with a touch of citrus. As the fragrance unfolds, a captivating blend of rose, jasmine, sandalwood, toffee, and other scents will take centre stage and leave you smelling angelic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another store for discount perfumes that smell great is Scentstore. It goes for ₦10,500 at scentstore.

maison alhambra signatures [fragrances.ng]
maison alhambra signatures [fragrances.ng] Pulse Nigeria

This cologne will have a man smelling irresistible. It features bergamot, pink pepper, lavender, and nutmeg, creating a feast of amazing aromas. Its base is amber and tobacco, giving it that masculine freshness, and it is perfectly balanced with sensual violet and rose petals.

Konga is known for its cheap deals and this exact perfume costs ₦14,000 on Konga.

ADVERTISEMENT
armaf just for you pour [Frangrancesng]
armaf just for you pour [Frangrancesng] Pulse Nigeria

As you spray, the top notes of orange flower and Bergamot will fill the air, followed by a harmonious blend of vanilla and amber, leaving an indelible trail of luxury and sophistication wherever you go.

When it comes to original and quality perfumes, essenza is a sure plug. It’s available on essenza.org for just ₦18,200.

ADVERTISEMENT
Armaf the warrior [Deobazaar]
Armaf the warrior [Deobazaar] Pulse Nigeria

This fragrance exudes masculinity and mystery. It is the perfect blend of citrus accords, pink pepper, and vetiver, creating an unforgettable first impression. It also smells of cedar and grapefruit, sandalwood, frankincense, and ginger, leaving an indelible trail of masculine allure and leaving everyone with a lasting impression.

Essenza is one of the largest stores for perfumes in Nigeria, it’s available at Essenza.org for just ₦18,200.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos weekend activities [Instagram]

Lagos weekend vibes: 8 events to make your weekend unforgettable

Movies to watch on Prime Video [Instagram]

5 Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video Naija this weekend

How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic [Instagram]

Dress Like Mercy Eke: How to get the rich baddie aesthetic

Long lasting perfumes [istockphoto]

Say goodbye to body odour: 5 long-lasting perfumes that are under ₦20,000