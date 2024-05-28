Mercy Eke’s outfit sparked a social media frenzy, with fans marvelling at her expensive look.
Recreating Mercy Eke’s million-dollar sporty look on a budget
Mercy Eke turned heads at the opening of Zlatan's fashion store.
The cost of her simple yet chic look was controversial, but we found cheaper alternatives for you.
- Baseball jersey by @Zttwshop (price not available), but we found a similar baseball jersey on Jumia.
- Hermès Birkin 25cm Vert Yucca Togo Leather Gold Hardware $32,000 or N48,000,000. Check out this cheaper version of the Birkin here.
- We found jean shorts with floral arrangements on AliExpress, but you can also see a similar one on Jumia.
- Nike SB Dunk Low "What the Paul" Official website: $105–$110 (N157,500–N165,000). Resellers: $150–$850 (N225,000–N1,275,000). We found a similar shoe on jiji.
- Audemars Piguet Ladies Royal Oak Watch ($45,000) (N67,500,000). See a more affordable option for this watch here.
With this you can look sporty and chic like Mercy Eke.
