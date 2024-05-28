ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Recreating Mercy Eke’s million-dollar sporty look on a budget

Temi Iwalaiye

Mercy Eke turned heads at the opening of Zlatan's fashion store.

Recreating Mercy Eke's look
Recreating Mercy Eke's look

Mercy Eke’s outfit sparked a social media frenzy, with fans marvelling at her expensive look.

Recommended articles

The cost of her simple yet chic look was controversial, but we found cheaper alternatives for you.

  • Baseball jersey by @Zttwshop (price not available), but we found a similar baseball jersey on Jumia.
  • Hermès Birkin 25cm Vert Yucca Togo Leather Gold Hardware $32,000 or N48,000,000. Check out this cheaper version of the Birkin here.
Hermes Birkin [Madisonavenue]
Hermes Birkin [Madisonavenue] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
  • We found jean shorts with floral arrangements on AliExpress, but you can also see a similar one on Jumia.
Floral denim jean [aliexpress]
Floral denim jean [aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria
  • Nike SB Dunk Low "What the Paul"  Official website: $105–$110 (N157,500–N165,000). Resellers: $150–$850 (N225,000–N1,275,000). We found a similar shoe on jiji.
  • Audemars Piguet Ladies Royal Oak Watch ($45,000) (N67,500,000). See a more affordable option for this watch here.

With this you can look sporty and chic like Mercy Eke.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best toothbrushes

5 dentist-approved toothbrushes for sparkling teeth and fresher breath

Top RTW fashion brands in Nigeria

Top 5 fashion brands on Instagram for women

Recreating Mercy Eke's look

Recreating Mercy Eke’s million-dollar sporty look on a budget