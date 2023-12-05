ADVERTISEMENT
Opeyemi Famakin’s Top 5 restaurants for a Detty December in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin has just shared his top five Lagos restaurants.

Opeyemi's Top 5 restaurants
Opeyemi's Top 5 restaurants

Whether you are going on a date or hanging out with friends, these restaurants are tried and trusted, according to Opeyemi.

“This restaurant in Gbagada is really nice.”

Located at 20 Fola Jinadu Crescent, Gbagada, they serve local and continental dishes like jollof rice, fish fillets, calamari, corn on the cob, fried plantains, jumbo prawns, and seasonal greens.

You should budget: ₦15,000 - ₦20,000.

Find them here.

According to Opeyemi, “If you have money to blow, go to Cilantro.” "If you have money no too dey but you want that Ajebo butter lifestyle, then go to Oshey Bar; you’ll spend 10k or less."

Find Cilantro Lagos here; its VI location is 7 Musa Yar' Adua Street, Victoria Island, and they are also at Ikeja at 26 Isaac John Street, Ikeja.

Average spend at Cilantro is ₦30,000.

Oshey bar is located at 31 Commercial Ave, Sabo Yaba, 26 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island and 29, Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja.

They food is quite cheap, with ₦7,000 you will be well fed.

“My favourite cafe currently, there will be no cactus restaurant slander. If you try it, I’ll knock you.”

Get more details here and find them at 20/24 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island.

Budget should be ₦10,000 = ₦30,000.

“A new spot in Oniru, a really, really big space. Really nice food.” Opeyemi says.

Check them out here; they are also located at Lekki Leisure Beach, Adekunle Animashaun Drive,Oniru, Lekki.

Opeyemi is keeping this close to his chest. He says his number-one restaurant is for God.

