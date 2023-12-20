ADVERTISEMENT
No Jollof? No Problem: 3 delicious rice recipes for Christmas

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerians are stuck on white, jollof, and fried rice. What if I told you there are other, more delicious variants of rice?

Rice recipes apart from jollof rice
For things you might not readily get in the market, we found where you can get them online.

Here are three recipes you can try:

chicken jambalaya [Gardeninthekitchen]
Jambalaya is a rice dish originating from Louisiana. It is packed with bold Cajun flavours and features a combination of meat, vegetables, and spices. This recipe focuses on chicken as the protein, but feel free to customise it with shrimp, sausage, or other proteins of your choice.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tea spoon of Cajun seasoning—Get this seasoning here.
  • 1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika—Check out organic smoked paprika here.
  • 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup long-grain white rice—Check it out here.
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onion
  • Fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Steps:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil and cook chicken until golden brown. Set aside and add bell pepper, onion, and celery. Add garlic, Cajun seasoning, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook for 1 minute more. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and rice. Return the chicken to the pot, add rice and water to the mixture, and simmer for 20–25 minutes. Garnish with green onions and fresh parsley, if desired.

Chicken with Rice Pilaf [littlespicejar]
This dish is a fun and flavorful fiesta in a bowl! Sear chicken strips, bell peppers, and onions, then stir them into fluffy rice with fajita seasoning, salsa, and a squeeze of lime. Top with avocado slices and crispy tortilla chips for extra crunch.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of basmati rice. This one is really cheap. Check it out here.
  • 1.5 cups of vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil: We found this affordable olive oil here.
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Steps

In a large ovenproof pan, heat olive oil, add onion and garlic, and cook for 5 minutes. Rinse rice, coat with oil and spices, pour in broth, sprinkle with lemon zest, salt, and pepper, and scatter parsley and mint. Bring to a boil, cover with foil, and bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes until cooked through and fluffy. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving.

Coconut curry rice [peasandcanyons]
Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
  • 1 pound of medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tablespoon curry paste (red, green, or yellow, to your preference)
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 can (13.5 oz) of coconut milk - Check it out here
  • 1 cup of chicken broth
  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro - Get cilantro here.
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil and cook shrimp until cooked through. Add curry paste, onion, and garlic; cook until fragrant. Add coconut milk, chicken broth, and rice; bring to a boil; then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Add frozen peas and cook for another 3–5 minutes. Return the shrimp to the pan, heat through, and season with cilantro, salt, and pepper. Serve hot and enjoy.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

