No Jollof? No Problem: 3 delicious rice recipes for Christmas

For things you might not readily get in the market, we found where you can get them online.

Here are three recipes you can try:

Spicy Cajun Chicken Jambalaya

Jambalaya is a rice dish originating from Louisiana. It is packed with bold Cajun flavours and features a combination of meat, vegetables, and spices. This recipe focuses on chicken as the protein, but feel free to customise it with shrimp, sausage, or other proteins of your choice.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tea spoon of Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional)

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup long-grain white rice

1/4 cup chopped green onion

Fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Steps:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil and cook chicken until golden brown. Set aside and add bell pepper, onion, and celery. Add garlic, Cajun seasoning, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook for 1 minute more. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and rice. Return the chicken to the pot, add rice and water to the mixture, and simmer for 20–25 minutes. Garnish with green onions and fresh parsley, if desired.

One-Pan Lemon Herb Pilaf

This dish is a fun and flavorful fiesta in a bowl! Sear chicken strips, bell peppers, and onions, then stir them into fluffy rice with fajita seasoning, salsa, and a squeeze of lime. Top with avocado slices and crispy tortilla chips for extra crunch.

Ingredients:

2 cups of basmati rice.

1.5 cups of vegetable broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps

In a large ovenproof pan, heat olive oil, add onion and garlic, and cook for 5 minutes. Rinse rice, coat with oil and spices, pour in broth, sprinkle with lemon zest, salt, and pepper, and scatter parsley and mint. Bring to a boil, cover with foil, and bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes until cooked through and fluffy. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving.

Creamy Coconut Curry Rice with Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 pound of medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon curry paste (red, green, or yellow, to your preference)

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (13.5 oz) of coconut milk

1 cup of chicken broth

1 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup frozen peas

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps: