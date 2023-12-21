Men need skincare too! 5 products every man needs for glowing skin - Aproko Doctor

Men need skincare products, and contrary to popular opinion, men have skincare challenges like hyperpigmentation, pimples, acne, and others.

Doctors and content creator Aproko Doctor shared skincare must-haves for men. Here they are:

Sunscreen

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Sunscreen helps to protect you from harmful rays of the sun and prevents darkening caused by sunburn.

Get this Aqua SPF 50 sunblock gel for N8,700

Retinols

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to preventing wrinkles and lines on your face, you need a good retinol cream.

We found The Ordinary retinol serum for N3,800

Moisturiser

Pulse Nigeria

Everybody needs a moisturiser if they don’t want to have dry, scaly skin. A great moisturiser to get is Advanced Snail Mucin Essence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanser

Pulse Nigeria

Soap alone cannot remove the dirt and debris on your skin. So you need to get a cleanser like this neutrogena oil balancing cleanser. Check it out here.

Drink water

One of the secrets to clear skin is a high water intake, so drink water and mind your business for clear skin.

ADVERTISEMENT