Lagos weekend vibes: 8 events to make your weekend unforgettable
This week we are so pumped to share all the exciting events happening in Lagos this weekend.
Recommended articles
Friday, November 11
- Grant Crew Night Out: Enjoy live music from Cavemen and Alternate Sounds, plus DJ sets from Wanni and Handi, at The Good Beach, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦3,000 and it starts at 10 pm
ADVERTISEMENT
- After Dark with Chiby: Get your groove on at Hardrock Cafe in Landmark Centre Lekki. Tickets are ₦5,000.
Saturday, November 12
- GTB Fashion Week: See the latest trends and shop for clothes and shoes at GTB Fashion Week. The event is free to attend, but masterclasses and the fashion show require registration and invitation. This will happen on Saturday and Sunday, so choose the day that works for you.
ADVERTISEMENT
- Paint and Plant: Experience the serenity of nature and art at this guided painting and planting event in Ikoyi. The entry fee is ₦15,000 and it begins at 2 pm.
- Burning Ram: Meat lovers unite! Head to Le Maddison Place Lekki for a meat-tastic party. Tickets are ₦4,500 for one person and ₦8,000 for two.
- Carnival Unlimited Cocktails: From 7 pm to 10 pm every day, enjoy unlimited cocktails at Carnival's restaurant and lounge for just ₦15,000.
Sunday, November 12
- Sip, Paint, and Karaoke: Wine, painting, and karaoke? Yes, please! Enjoy this fun triad at Bamboo Lounge Sheraton-Opebi Link Road. Tickets are ₦7,000 per person.
ADVERTISEMENT
So there you have it. Get out there and enjoy all that Lagos has to offer this weekend!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Here are the best African countries in 2023
Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]
Shatta Wale gifted an ice chain worth half a million dollars for his birthday
10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow
5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat
Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again
Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals
Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow
'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release
ADVERTISEMENT