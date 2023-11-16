Lagos and Abuja Weekend Vibes: 10 events that’ll make your weekend lit
Thinking of what to do in Lagos and Abuja? Don’t think about it too much; we have 10 exciting events for you.
I hope you don’t plan on staying home all weekend because there’s so much for you to do. From parties to plays to paintballing, there are a lot of events lined up, and we are going to let you in on them.
Let’s get into all the fun stuff:
Friday, November 17
1. Back to the Roots
This event promises house music and dancing on the beach.
Back to the Roots will be at Sol Beach, Oniru, on Friday, November 17.
Early bird tickets are ₦5,000. On the day of the event, it’ll be ₦7,000.
2. The Hunger Games Movie Party
Another Hunger Games movie just premiered, and Ebony Life is having a watch party. There will also be a silent disco and an all-night party.
The party will be held on Friday, November 17, at Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, 1837 Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island, but you have to call the number on the flier to get your tickets.
Tickets are ₦12,000 for one person and ₦25,000 for two.
3. The Night Wayve Experience
The Night Wayve Experience is having a party. Guess what? Admission won't cost you a dime. It's free! But you need to register.
It starts from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at The Hook Lounge, 16 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island.
4. The Chef series
At the Chef Series, you get to enjoy delicious dishes created by amazing chefs.
Experience this on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., at 216 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦45,000.
Saturday, November 18
5. Groove Ctrl
Groove Ctrl is an electrifying party taking place at Sol Beach, Oniru. Early bird tickets are priced at ₦12,000, but the price at the venue will be ₦15,000.
6. Area 51
Finally, something for Abuja partygoers! Get ready for a "turnt" party like no other at La Vida Local Live Camp on Saturday, November 18, starting at 4 p.m.
Tickets are priced at ₦3,000, so grab your friends and go out for an unforgettable night of music and fun.
7. Outsidecation
This is for paintball lovers in Abuja. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shooters Paintball Ng on Dakar Street, Wuse Zone 1. Though you should know, the event was set up by Harvesters Church. Get tickets here.
Tickets go for ₦10,000.
8. Emmet: A Musical Illustration
If you love live theatre, you should attend this. The performance is about a wanderer embarking on a quest to unravel the essence of truth.
It happening at the Terra Kulture event at Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St., Victoria Island, Lagos. Tickets are ₦18,350.
9. Mud Festival
This Saturday, you can attend a dance, music, and poetry festival at Alliance Française at 9, Osborne Ikoyi. Tickets are ₦5,000.
Sunday, November 19
10. African Food and Drinks Festival
Get ready to eat and forget your sorrows.
It will be happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, November 19.
If you were one of the unlucky ones who didn’t register for free, the gate fee is ₦2,000, and it starts at 11 a.m.
