ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Lagos and Abuja Weekend Vibes: 10 events that’ll make your weekend lit

Temi Iwalaiye

Thinking of what to do in Lagos and Abuja? Don’t think about it too much; we have 10 exciting events for you.

Fun events happening in Lagos and Abuja
Fun events happening in Lagos and Abuja

Recommended articles

I hope you don’t plan on staying home all weekend because there’s so much for you to do. From parties to plays to paintballing, there are a lot of events lined up, and we are going to let you in on them.

Let’s get into all the fun stuff:

ADVERTISEMENT

This event promises house music and dancing on the beach.

Back to the Roots will be at Sol Beach, Oniru, on Friday, November 17.

Early bird tickets are ₦5,000. On the day of the event, it’ll be ₦7,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Hunger Games movie just premiered, and Ebony Life is having a watch party. There will also be a silent disco and an all-night party.

The party will be held on Friday, November 17, at Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, 1837 Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island, but you have to call the number on the flier to get your tickets.

Tickets are ₦12,000 for one person and ₦25,000 for two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Night Wayve Experience is having a party. Guess what? Admission won't cost you a dime. It's free! But you need to register.

It starts from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at The Hook Lounge, 16 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Chef Series
The Chef Series Pulse Nigeria

At the Chef Series, you get to enjoy delicious dishes created by amazing chefs.

Experience this on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., at 216 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦45,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Groove Ctrl
Groove Ctrl Pulse Nigeria

Groove Ctrl is an electrifying party taking place at Sol Beach, Oniru. Early bird tickets are priced at ₦12,000, but the price at the venue will be ₦15,000.

Area 51
Area 51 Pulse Nigeria

Finally, something for Abuja partygoers! Get ready for a "turnt" party like no other at La Vida Local Live Camp on Saturday, November 18, starting at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets are priced at ₦3,000, so grab your friends and go out for an unforgettable night of music and fun.

Outsidecation
Outsidecation Pulse Nigeria

This is for paintball lovers in Abuja. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shooters Paintball Ng on Dakar Street, Wuse Zone 1. Though you should know, the event was set up by Harvesters Church. Get tickets here.

Tickets go for ₦10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmet a musical
Emmet a musical Pulse Nigeria

If you love live theatre, you should attend this. The performance is about a wanderer embarking on a quest to unravel the essence of truth.

It happening at the Terra Kulture event at Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St., Victoria Island, Lagos. Tickets are ₦18,350.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Saturday, you can attend a dance, music, and poetry festival at Alliance Française at 9, Osborne Ikoyi. Tickets are ₦5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to eat and forget your sorrows.

It will be happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, November 19.

If you were one of the unlucky ones who didn’t register for free, the gate fee is ₦2,000, and it starts at 11 a.m.

That's it for this week guys. Don't want to miss weekly updates about fun events happening in your city? Subscribe to Pulse Picks. Click here to subscribe!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

10 African countries with the lowest GDP projection for 2023 as the year rounds off

10 African countries with the lowest GDP projection for 2023 as the year rounds off

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos weekend activities [Instagram]

Lagos weekend vibes: 8 events to make your weekend unforgettable

Movies to watch on Prime Video [Instagram]

5 Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video Naija this weekend

How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic [Instagram]

Dress Like Mercy Eke: How to get the rich baddie aesthetic

Afrobeats Ultimate Workout Apple Music Playlist by Pulse

The Ultimate Afrobeats workout playlist: 10 songs on Apple Music to spice up your Fitness game