Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

While undergoing surgical procedures might be expensive and painful, you can create that dream body by wearing padded underwear, which will make your outfits fit you better and give you better self-esteem.

We found some affordable butt and hip pads on Jumia. Check them out:

Embrace your curves with this sculpting body shaper (₦6,750). The flattering nude shade seamlessly enhances your silhouette, while comfortable fabrics give you all-day confidence. Shop now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

2. Upgrade your booty game with these seamless butt pants (₦4,999). The invisible design adds natural lift and dimension, making your outfits pop. Get yours here.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Transform your look with sculpted hips and a fuller bum (₦8,000). This gives you the shape for ultimate outfit slaying. Own it here.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Double duty at its best! This versatile underwear (₦8,999) features detachable butt and hip pads for flexible shaping. Check it out here.