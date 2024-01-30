ADVERTISEMENT
Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

Temi Iwalaiye

You don’t need to do a BBL to have a banging body.

Best butt and hips pad
Best butt and hips pad

While undergoing surgical procedures might be expensive and painful, you can create that dream body by wearing padded underwear, which will make your outfits fit you better and give you better self-esteem.

We found some affordable butt and hip pads on Jumia. Check them out:

  1. Embrace your curves with this sculpting body shaper (₦6,750). The flattering nude shade seamlessly enhances your silhouette, while comfortable fabrics give you all-day confidence. Shop now.
Butt and hip pad [Jumia]
Butt and hip pad [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

2. Upgrade your booty game with these seamless butt pants (₦4,999). The invisible design adds natural lift and dimension, making your outfits pop. Get yours here.

Seamless butt pant [Jumia]
Seamless butt pant [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

3. Transform your look with sculpted hips and a fuller bum (₦8,000). This gives you the shape for ultimate outfit slaying. Own it here.

Permanent butt pad [Jumia]
Permanent butt pad [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria
4. Double duty at its best! This versatile underwear (₦8,999) features detachable butt and hip pads for flexible shaping. Check it out here.

Seamless padded butt and hip [Jumia]
Seamless padded butt and hip [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria
