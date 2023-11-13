Dress Like Mercy Eke: How to get the rich baddie aesthetic
No doubt Mercy Eke is the ultimate fashion IT girl. Here's a guide to her rich baddie aesthetic.
She perfectly combines luxury and edge to create looks that are both stylish and aspirational.
Here are three of Mercy's most iconic baddie looks and where you can buy them:
1. Ottolinger mesh pants look
This look is all about high fashion and sultriness. The Ottolinger mesh pants are a statement piece that is sure to turn heads. Pair them with a coordinating top and Bottega Veneta heels for a luxurious baddie look.
- Ottolinger mesh pants: These Ottolinger mesh pants that Mercy Eke is wearing are virtually sold out everywhere, but we found them. Cop this exact one on Kith.com for €335.00 or ₦328,635.
- Ottolinger logo-print neckline sheer polo top: This cute sheer polo can be seen on Farfetch, it costs €300 or ₦294,300.
- On her feet are Bottega Veneta Sandals: It’s available for $990 or ₦821,977, find it on this website: Forward
- She paired her look with a LV moon metal square sunglasses that cost $745, or ₦597,490. You can simply buy it from Louis Vuitton’s website
- This is one of the cutest bag ever. It is a Heart tote leather bag from Ambush that costs $1,027, or ₦823,654. This cute bag is available on Farfetch, check it out.
2. Versace Look
This look is perfect for a night out on the town. The Versace Barocco print leggings are a fun and sexy look, and the Medusa Chain High-Heel sandals are perfect. She paired the look with Loewe Fashion Show Inflated Sunglasses which was so badass.
- Versace barocco print high-waisted leggings: These rare leggings are a must-have for any fashionista. We found them on Modesens for $232 (or ₦186,064). Shop for them here.
- She went full on Versace with this look, pairing the leggings with a Versace greca border triangle bralette: They cost about ₦ 107,400. Check it out on Versace's website
- On her feet were Versace Medusa chain high-heel leather sandals: They can be yours for ₦949,500. Find them on Versace's website
- One of the coolest glasses are these Loewe fashion show inflated sunglasses: They go for $360 or ₦288,720. You can find it here: Forward.
- Chanel boy bag with signature strap: They cost $997 or ₦799.594. If you love this rare vintage Chanel bag, check it out on wiss wiss.
3. Brazil crop top look
This look is perfect for a casual day out. The Brazil crop top is a fun and flirty piece, while the Petite bleach-wash ripped split-hem jeans and Nike Terminator sneakers make the look so cool.
- Brazil crop top: They are quite cheap, they go for just ₦20,400 on the goodthingsfashion website.
- She wore a ripped split-hem jeans: A similar one goes for £25.00 or ₦24,525 on prettylittlethings
- Nike Terminator shoes: $120 or ₦96,240. You can get them on Nike's website.
With all these, you are surely going to nail that perfect rich baddie aesthetic.
