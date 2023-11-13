ADVERTISEMENT
Dress Like Mercy Eke: How to get the rich baddie aesthetic

Temi Iwalaiye

No doubt Mercy Eke is the ultimate fashion IT girl. Here's a guide to her rich baddie aesthetic.

How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic [Instagram]
How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic [Instagram]

She perfectly combines luxury and edge to create looks that are both stylish and aspirational.

Here are three of Mercy's most iconic baddie looks and where you can buy them:

This look is all about high fashion and sultriness. The Ottolinger mesh pants are a statement piece that is sure to turn heads. Pair them with a coordinating top and Bottega Veneta heels for a luxurious baddie look.

Ottolinger mesh pants look
Ottolinger mesh pants look Pulse Nigeria
  • Ottolinger mesh pants: These Ottolinger mesh pants that Mercy Eke is wearing are virtually sold out everywhere, but we found them. Cop this exact one on Kith.com for €335.00 or ₦328,635.
Ottolinger mesh pants and top [farfetch]
Ottolinger mesh pants and top [farfetch] Pulse Nigeria
  • Ottolinger logo-print neckline sheer polo top: This cute sheer polo can be seen on Farfetch, it costs €300 or ₦294,300.
  • On her feet are Bottega Veneta Sandals: It’s available for $990 or ₦821,977, find it on this website: Forward
Bottega Veneta sandals [Forward]
Bottega Veneta sandals [Forward] Pulse Nigeria
  • She paired her look with a LV moon metal square sunglasses that cost $745, or ₦597,490. You can simply buy it from Louis Vuitton’s website
louis vuitton sunglasses [Louisvuitton]
louis vuitton sunglasses [Louisvuitton] Pulse Nigeria
  • This is one of the cutest bag ever. It is a Heart tote leather bag from Ambush that costs $1,027, or ₦823,654. This cute bag is available on Farfetch, check it out.
Ambush bag [Ambush]
Ambush bag [Ambush] Pulse Nigeria
This look is perfect for a night out on the town. The Versace Barocco print leggings are a fun and sexy look, and the Medusa Chain High-Heel sandals are perfect. She paired the look with Loewe Fashion Show Inflated Sunglasses which was so badass.

How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic
How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic Pulse Nigeria
  • Versace barocco print high-waisted leggings: These rare leggings are a must-have for any fashionista. We found them on Modesens for $232 (or ₦186,064). Shop for them here.
Versace leggings [Modesens]
Versace leggings [Modesens] Pulse Nigeria
  • She went full on Versace with this look, pairing the leggings with a Versace greca border triangle bralette: They cost about ₦ 107,400. Check it out on Versace's website
Versace bralette [Versace]
Versace bralette [Versace] Pulse Nigeria
  • On her feet were Versace Medusa chain high-heel leather sandals: They can be yours for ₦949,500. Find them on Versace's website
Medusa chain high heel [Versace]
Medusa chain high heel [Versace] Pulse Nigeria
  • One of the coolest glasses are these Loewe fashion show inflated sunglasses: They go for $360 or ₦288,720. You can find it here: Forward.
Loewe glasses [forward]
Loewe glasses [forward] Pulse Nigeria
  • Chanel boy bag with signature strap: They cost $997 or ₦799.594. If you love this rare vintage Chanel bag, check it out on wiss wiss.
Vintage Chanel bag [Wisswiss]
Vintage Chanel bag [Wisswiss] Pulse Nigeria
Brazil crop top look
Brazil crop top look Pulse Nigeria
This look is perfect for a casual day out. The Brazil crop top is a fun and flirty piece, while the Petite bleach-wash ripped split-hem jeans and Nike Terminator sneakers make the look so cool.

  • Brazil crop top: They are quite cheap, they go for just ₦20,400 on the goodthingsfashion website.
Brasil crop top [Prettylittlething]
Brasil crop top [Prettylittlething] Pulse Nigeria
  • She wore a ripped split-hem jeans: A similar one goes for £25.00 or ₦24,525 on prettylittlethings
Ripped jeans with split hem [prettylittlethings]
Ripped jeans with split hem [prettylittlethings] Pulse Nigeria
  • Nike Terminator shoes: $120 or ₦96,240. You can get them on Nike's website.
Nike terminator low down shows [Nike]
Nike terminator low down shows [Nike] Pulse Nigeria

With all these, you are surely going to nail that perfect rich baddie aesthetic.

