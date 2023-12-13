Don't have cracked lips this harmattan! 5 pocket-friendly lip balms for succulent lips

We picked the best lip balms:

Vaseline lip therapy

This is the universally accepted best lip palm in the world. No matter your lip condition, this lightweight lip balm will leave your lips looking refreshed and moisturised. The great thing about it is that it is so affordable. Get it for only ₦999 here.

Frudia pomegranate honey lip balm

Reviewers said this lip balm will have an amazing smell and an instant cooling effect. It contains volufiline and cold-pressed pomegranate extract for a plumping effect. It’s available in Nigeria here.

Nivea Lipbalm care

This lip balm is an all-star when it comes to lip care. It's thick and smooth, deeply hydrating and sinking into the lips, almost melting onto them when applied. Get it for ₦1,399 here.

Kiss Me Quick Strawberry Scented Lip Balm

This lip balm will definitely make you want to be kissed quick. With an amazing scent and excellent hydrating quality, check it out here.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

