Don't have cracked lips this harmattan! 5 pocket-friendly lip balms for succulent lips
Ditch your lipgloss and pick up your lip balm! It’s Harmattan season.
We picked the best lip balms:
Vaseline lip therapy
This is the universally accepted best lip palm in the world. No matter your lip condition, this lightweight lip balm will leave your lips looking refreshed and moisturised. The great thing about it is that it is so affordable. Get it for only ₦999 here.
Frudia pomegranate honey lip balm
Reviewers said this lip balm will have an amazing smell and an instant cooling effect. It contains volufiline and cold-pressed pomegranate extract for a plumping effect. It’s available in Nigeria here.
Nivea Lipbalm care
This lip balm is an all-star when it comes to lip care. It's thick and smooth, deeply hydrating and sinking into the lips, almost melting onto them when applied. Get it for ₦1,399 here.
Kiss Me Quick Strawberry Scented Lip Balm
This lip balm will definitely make you want to be kissed quick. With an amazing scent and excellent hydrating quality, check it out here.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
If you have cracked, flaky lips, then you need this lip gloss. This lip mask, enriched with Berry Fruit Complex, Vitamin C, and coconut oil, provides a nourishing and visibly smooth experience for your lips. We found it here for just ₦3,330.
