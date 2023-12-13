ADVERTISEMENT
Don't have cracked lips this harmattan! 5 pocket-friendly lip balms for succulent lips

Temi Iwalaiye

Ditch your lipgloss and pick up your lip balm! It’s Harmattan season.

Best lip balms in the world [Loreal]

We picked the best lip balms:

Vaseline lip therapy [vaseline] Pulse Nigeria
This is the universally accepted best lip palm in the world. No matter your lip condition, this lightweight lip balm will leave your lips looking refreshed and moisturised. The great thing about it is that it is so affordable. Get it for only ₦999 here.

FRUDIA Pomegranate Honey Lip Balm Pulse Nigeria

Reviewers said this lip balm will have an amazing smell and an instant cooling effect. It contains volufiline and cold-pressed pomegranate extract for a plumping effect. It’s available in Nigeria here.

Nivea [Konga] Pulse Nigeria

This lip balm is an all-star when it comes to lip care. It's thick and smooth, deeply hydrating and sinking into the lips, almost melting onto them when applied. Get it for ₦1,399 here.

KissMeQuick [facefacts] Pulse Nigeria

This lip balm will definitely make you want to be kissed quick. With an amazing scent and excellent hydrating quality, check it out here.

laneige Pulse Nigeria

If you have cracked, flaky lips, then you need this lip gloss. This lip mask, enriched with Berry Fruit Complex, Vitamin C, and coconut oil, provides a nourishing and visibly smooth experience for your lips. We found it here for just ₦3,330.

