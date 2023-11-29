ADVERTISEMENT
Copy Koko by Khloe's ultimate party girl dresses with less than ₦10,000

Temi Iwalaiye

We're taking our style cues from Koko by Khloe, whose fashion sense has perfected the party girl look.

Copy Khloe's style for less [Instagram]
Copy Khloe's style for less [Instagram]

Whether you're attending office parties, concerts, or various end-of-year celebrations, chances are you'll be stepping out for most of this month.

Draw your inspiration from these looks.

This stunning peach dress from Yagi may cost ₦70,000, but you can snag a similar one for just ₦2,915 here. Talk about a fabulous steal!

Get the exact plunging turtleneck worn by Khloe. Find it on Shein for a mere ₦6,000. Get it here and make a statement at your next party.

Capture Khloe's vibe with this sky-blue bodycon, available for ₦10,000 here.

Get ready to turn heads with these budget-friendly yet glamorous party outfits inspired by the fabulous Koko by Khloe.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

