Copy Koko by Khloe's ultimate party girl dresses with less than ₦10,000
We're taking our style cues from Koko by Khloe, whose fashion sense has perfected the party girl look.
Whether you're attending office parties, concerts, or various end-of-year celebrations, chances are you'll be stepping out for most of this month.
Draw your inspiration from these looks.
Peach Mini Dress
This stunning peach dress from Yagi may cost ₦70,000, but you can snag a similar one for just ₦2,915 here. Talk about a fabulous steal!
Pink Bodycon
Get the exact plunging turtleneck worn by Khloe. Find it on Shein for a mere ₦6,000. Get it here and make a statement at your next party.
Sky Blue Bodycon
Capture Khloe's vibe with this sky-blue bodycon, available for ₦10,000 here.
Get ready to turn heads with these budget-friendly yet glamorous party outfits inspired by the fabulous Koko by Khloe.
