Copy Koko by Khloe's ultimate party girl dresses with less than ₦10,000

Whether you're attending office parties, concerts, or various end-of-year celebrations, chances are you'll be stepping out for most of this month.

Draw your inspiration from these looks.

Peach Mini Dress

This stunning peach dress from Yagi may cost ₦70,000, but you can snag a similar one for just ₦2,915 here. Talk about a fabulous steal!

Pink Bodycon

Get the exact plunging turtleneck worn by Khloe. Find it on Shein for a mere ₦6,000. Get it here and make a statement at your next party.

Sky Blue Bodycon

Capture Khloe's vibe with this sky-blue bodycon, available for ₦10,000 here.