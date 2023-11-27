ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Christmas Wig Inspo: Let 5 of Sharon Ooja's wigs inspire your your next wig purchase

Temi Iwalaiye

Forget the bone straight wig; here are five wigs you need for the holidays.

Wig inspiration [Instagram/sharonooja]
Wig inspiration [Instagram/sharonooja]

Recommended articles

Check out Sharon Ooja's extensive wig collection and find the perfect one that matches your style and personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's nothing that exudes class and luxury more than a long, curly wig. The way the waves cascade perfectly is simply stunning.

You can check them out here. The Bob Wig

Every woman needs a razor-sharp bob wig in her arsenal. This versatile piece can be worn for various occasions, from casual outings to formal events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find it here.

It's time to take a break from black wigs and experiment with bolder colors. Consider trying chestnut brown or blonde, which adds a touch of vibrancy and excitement to your look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embrace the volume and drama of a long, curly afro wig. The length and curls beautifully accentuate a woman's facial features.

See a similar wig here.

ADVERTISEMENT

When we say "short," we don't mean a buzz cut; more like a length just past the neck. Similar to the long, curly afro, this wig adds a touch of personality and flair to your style.

With these five wig options, you're sure to turn heads and make a statement this holiday season. So go ahead and embrace your inner vavazoom with a bold, new hairstyle!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

10 African countries with the lowest GDP projection for 2023 as the year rounds off

10 African countries with the lowest GDP projection for 2023 as the year rounds off

10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow

10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Up your self-care game with these 5 Gillette products for every man

Up your self-care game with these 5 Gillette products for every man

5 reasons to buy the Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

5 reasons why you should grab yourself an Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

This week's events

Weekend Vibes: 11 events to make your weekend lit

3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides

3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides