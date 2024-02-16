ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

Temi Iwalaiye

Beat the heat with these rechargeable fans.

Rechargeable fans under 10k
Rechargeable fans under 10k

Recommended articles

That’s why you need trusted rechargeable fans. Rechargeable fans are fans that work without electricity; they can either be charged by electricity or solar power.

Here are five affordable rechargeable fans to beat the heat:

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing worse than sweating because of scalding heat. That’s why this desk rechargeable fan from Lontor, which costs only ₦9,500 is perfect for everybody. You can get it here.

Lontor rechargeable fan [lontorpays]
Lontor rechargeable fan [lontorpays] Pulse Nigeria

This portable fan can be both handheld and kept on the desk. It lasts for at least four hours—that’s quite a long time, and what's the cost? Well, it’s pretty affordable, and it costs ₦8,900.

ADVERTISEMENT
DP Led Light [Jumia]
DP Led Light [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

It’s not only Lontor that has awesome rechargeable fans. DP-LED also makes pretty great rechargeable fans. We found this one that goes for ₦8,800 here.

The width of this fan means it’s going to blow a lot of wind your way and keep you feeling as cool as possible. This long-lasting fan is as cheap as ₦ 7,077. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This portable fan can be kept in your bag while you go about your daily activities. Who knows? It might get really hot on the bus or even while walking on the road, and you might need this hand fan that costs just ₦4,900.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How much is a Super Eagles jersey?

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

Rechargeable fans under 10k

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000