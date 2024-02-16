You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

That’s why you need trusted rechargeable fans. Rechargeable fans are fans that work without electricity; they can either be charged by electricity or solar power.

Here are five affordable rechargeable fans to beat the heat:

1. Lontor desk rechargeable fan

There’s nothing worse than sweating because of scalding heat. That’s why this desk rechargeable fan from Lontor, which costs only ₦9,500 is perfect for everybody. You can get it here.

2. Lontor portable rechargeable fan

Pulse Nigeria

This portable fan can be both handheld and kept on the desk. It lasts for at least four hours—that’s quite a long time, and what's the cost? Well, it’s pretty affordable, and it costs ₦8,900.

3. DP LED light rechargeable table and hand fan

Pulse Nigeria

It’s not only Lontor that has awesome rechargeable fans. DP-LED also makes pretty great rechargeable fans. We found this one that goes for ₦8,800 here.

4. Lontor 5" Inches Portable Mini Hand Fan

The width of this fan means it’s going to blow a lot of wind your way and keep you feeling as cool as possible. This long-lasting fan is as cheap as ₦ 7,077. Check it out here.

5. Lontor hand fan

