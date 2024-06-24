When couples want to get married, they usually symbolise their love for each other with a ring.
5 best types of engagement rings for your type of finger
Engagement rings are symbols of love and commitment so how do you choose the one perfect for you?
Here are some of the most popular shapes to consider, each with its own appearance and benefits:
1. Round brilliant cut
The most common type of engagement ring. It is cut and recognised for its brilliance and glitter. Round cuts flatter any hand shape and work well in a variety of settings. See it here.
2. Princess Cut
This square or rectangular cut provides a modern and attractive appearance. Princess cuts have higher diamond clarity than round cuts, and they can appear larger for their carat weight and so are perfect for those with chubby fingers. Check it out here.
3. Oval Cut
This elongated cut looks great on short or stubby fingers. Oval cuts are similar in brilliance to round diamonds; however, they may cost slightly less per carat. We found one here.
4. Pear Cut
This teardrop-shaped cut is distinctive and eye-catching. Pear cuts look particularly stunning in delicate settings, although their brilliance varies depending on the cut. Check this out.
5. Marquise Cut
This long, football-shaped cut gives a dramatic and elegant appearance. Marquise cuts can appear larger than their carat weight, but they may be less versatile than other forms. See it here.
